Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection: Kylie Jenner Shows Versatility Of Upcoming Makeup Release In The Wake Of Vlada Haggerty Instagram Settlement

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to release the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection soon. To prove just how versatile the upcoming makeup collection is, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previewed the new palettes in pictures on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection release will be at 3 p.m. on February 2 according to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram announcement. Those who want to get their hands on a piece or pieces from Kylie’s collection better set their reminders and be ready to buy as soon as the collection goes on sale because it’s not uncommon for Kylie Cosmetics releases to sell out within minutes of their release.

THE VALENTINES COLLECTION … coming FEBRUARY 2nd .. 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Getting away from the typical Valentine’s Day red, Kylie Jenner has been showing her makeup fans that the newest Kylie Cosmetics release will be very versatile with looks that will make take the romantic holiday to the next level with a smoldering burgundy look or a sexy but sweet pop of pink. The new pieces in Kylie Jenner’s February release can be worn during the day or at night and the level of makeup drama can be amped up or turned down depending on the wishes of the wearer.

News of Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection comes right on the heels of news that Kylie Jenner nearly was sued for her use of the melting lips graphic that makeup fans associate with the highly coveted makeup brand. It turns ou tthat Kylie was heavily inspired by the artwork of makeup artist Vlada Haggerty, who debuted the concept of the dripping lips long before Kylie slapped the image on her lip kits.

Back in November, Vlada told TMZ that Kylie Jenner was stealing her ideas and making millions without giving her muse any credit for the inspiration. Upon examining Vlada’s Instagram, it’s pretty obvious that Kylie has been very “imspired” by Vlada Haggerty’s lip art, going so far as to imitate certain pictures like the one below with the gold spray painted hands as well as others images posted by Kylie that are eerily similar to Vlada’s work.

Just days ago it was reported that Kylie Jenner and Vlada Haggerty had worked out their differences and wouldn’t be heading to court over the obvious idea borrowing. Instead, Kylie has been showcasing Vlada’s work on her social media and giving shoutouts to Vlada, likely driving a ton of traffic to her page. More importantly, Kylie is letting her fans and followers know how much she likes Vlada’s work and that alone could be a huge career boost for the Hungarian makeup artist.

Valentine on the lips & "bae" KyShadow from Kylie's Diary on the eyes.. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:32am PST

In the most recent Kylie Cosmetics Instagram photo, Kylie Jenner shows off her new berry-colored “Valentine” lip color and pairs it with shimmery pink “Bae” KyShadow from the Diary Palette that is also part of the February 2 release. The two colors together make a very glamorous look that could be created for a Valentine’s Day date or downplayed with a more subtle lipstick for everyday wear.

Some of the pieces needed to create Kylie Jenner’s looks can be purchased right now from the Kylie Cosmetics website while many of the most popular pieces from Kylie’s collections stay sold out and are only available for minutes when she restocks from time to time.

For example, Kylie Cosmetics’ “The Royal Peach Collection” is sold out and has been for some time. That collection of eyeshadow happens to be their best-selling palette. However, those looking to try the popular KyShadow products can opt for “The Burgandy Palette” or “The Bronze Palette” instead to get their Kylie Cosmetics fix while they wait for the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day Collection.

Will you be setting an alarm to hit the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection release on February 2? What products from Kylie Jenner’s upcoming collection are you most excited to get your hands on?

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]