‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Posts New Photos Of Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans just welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend David Eason. After dating Eason for about a year-and-a-half, the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to daughter Emery Jolie, who joins older brothers Jace and Kaiser.

As new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B continue to air on MTV, a couple of the series’ stars, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska, are busy new moms. On Tuesday, Evans welcomed a baby girl, while Houska welcomed her baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer, just one day later.

“She has arrived,” Jenelle Evans wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, along with a photo of herself and Eason in the hospital.

Along with a second photo, which featured Eason feeding their baby girl, Jenelle Evans added, “Who says dads can’t breastfeed? In their own way of course… lol.”

In the days since welcoming her daughter, Jenelle Evans has shared several photos, one of which included her second child, son Kaiser, whose father is her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith. In the photo, Kaiser was seen holding the baby, who appeared to be asleep at the time.

Jenelle Evans confirmed her pregnancy with fans last August after months of rumors regarding her third child. At the time, Evans shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Eason cradling her baby bump while standing next to a wooden boat in a river. In the caption of the photo, Evans told fans, “Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier!”

Around the same time, Eason shared a photo of Jenelle Evans’ baby bump on his page, along with the caption, “IT’S A GIRL YALL!! I’m so happy im bout ta cry!! I love you so much @j_evans1219 and I cant wait to meet our baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason!!”

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in late 2015 after her engagement to Nathan Griffith was called off and within the first few weeks of their relationship, the couple had begun living together. They also quickly began filming Teen Mom 2 alongside one another and months later, fans claimed Evans was expecting.

Before fans began to suspect that Jenelle Evans was pregnant, she spoke to People magazine about her plans for the future with Eason, and at the time, she claimed she was in no rush to get pregnant or married. During the interview, which took place in March of last year, Evans praised her boyfriend, but said that they were taking things slow with one another.

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” she said at the time. “I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ but honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

While Jenelle Evans has seemingly had a change of heart when it comes to expanding her family, it is hard to say whether or not she and Eason have plans to wed any time soon. Although the reality star did recently share a photo of a special ring, the ring wasn’t for her, but rather her daughter, Ensley, and also came with a similar bracelet for the baby.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]