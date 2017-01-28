Ian Somerhalder News: What Does ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Actor Think About Nina Dobrev’s Mystic Falls Return?

Ian Somerhalder remains tight-lipped about the highly-anticipated return of Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries, where the two gave life to star-crossed lovers Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert.

Just a few days ago, it was confirmed that Dobrev will, as many have hoped, take part in the Season 8 finale, which serves as the conclusion of the long-running supernatural drama.

On the other hand, Ian Somerhalder continues to treat fans via social media with a regular dose of teasers on what the show has in store in its homestretch. However, the actor makes no mention of Nina Dobrev’s comeback to the series.

The actor recently shared a photo from the set during their final days of filming, particularly that of what he called the Salvatore “crypt.” Some fans even attempted to ask what Somerhalder thinks of Nina being back into the fray.

Shot the last scene in the Salvatore crypt today with @verschoo directing Wow… pic.twitter.com/LeTwKWO2IK — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) January 28, 2017

Somerhalder did not respond, but he is not just the only one who is silent about Dobrev’s The Vampire Diaries comeback, as his castmates have not commented about it too. However, there is a certain weight on what Ian has to say about it.

As fans know, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev dated a few years ago, although the breakup, which broke the hearts of many “Delena” fans, was marred with rumors and issues about the two being bitter towards each other despite the pair appearing to be amicable. A couple of years later, Ian went on to marry Twilight star and his ex’s friend Nikki Reed.

Prior to the announcement about Dobrev’s return to The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder has also been asked a few times about whether or not Elena should be back in Damon’s life.

Ian’s answers were always geared to the negative. In an interview with TV Line, the actor said that the “poor young girl” should not return in The Vampire Diaries for her sake.

“She lost everyone she’s ever loved, she burned her house down, she’s now in a box. These guys have ruined her life, yet everybody wants her to end up with one of them.”

During the cast’s interview with TV Line at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where it was announced that The Vampire Diaries Season 8 will be the show’s last, Somerhalder pointed out that the end of the whole series should focus not on who has been on the show, but on the “nucleus” of the characters still in it.

Executive producer Julie Plec emphasized that she plans to bring as many familiar faces as possible back on the show, most importantly Dobrev, for an epic ending.

Many fans who watched the interview commented on how some of his co-stars became uneasy as Ian Somerhalder made his case and how the actor appeared to still be salty about the breakup and is unwilling to work with Dobrev and be professional about it.

Despite this, there is no stopping Nina now in setting foot in Mystic Falls again. The star has shared on Instagram a photo of the script for the finale and even posed for a selfie with executive producer Kevin Williamson and co-star Paul Wesley, who plays Elena’s old flame Stefan in The Vampire Diaries.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Although the actress is yet to make her official reappearance, Elena has already been a huge part of the previous episodes of the season in the form of flashback as Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) continues to mess with Ian’s character’s mind.

Friday night with some old friends. @paulvedere @ninadobrev #tvdforever A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Elaborating more on that in a recent interview with TV Line, Ian Somerhalder said that in truth, Elena has always been there, has never really left and has always influenced his character.

“She plays a great deal into Damon’s morality, his understanding of who he is — especially in these last episodes. Despite everything he’s gotten involved with, he’s still trying to make decisions Elena would approve of, because she is still the light in his life, even cast in the darkness of her absence.”

While it is clear that fans are excited to finally see Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev reunite onscreen and hopefully have a happy ending for their characters, it is unknown if the same can be said about the stars.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The finale will air on March 10.

