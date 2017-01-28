‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Order Of Rose Ceremony Eliminations After Episode 5 Of Nick Viall’s Season

Things are getting heated and serious on the 2017 season of The Bachelor with Nick Viall sending home plenty of women and making his ultimate decision that much harder. There may be fewer contestants, but things haven’t become easier and the rose ceremony eliminations are only going to be that much more dramatic. It’s time to check out the order of the remaining ceremonies and see who goes home when.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

This week on The Bachelor, Nick goes on a one-on-one date with Rachel in New Orleans, and things appear to go very well for the couple, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s all going to start with a rose ceremony, though, as one didn’t happen at the end of last week and going home will be Sarah Vendal and Astrid Loch.

Episode 5 — January 30

Alexis Waters

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Taylor Nolan

Now, these are the women who are set to go home in episode five, but ABC has enjoyed playing with the minds and reports of all the spoiler sites out there. For the last few weeks, each episode has ended with a “To Be Continued” and no rose ceremony elimination to end the night. The next week, things pick up right after the cocktail party and Nick sending women home.

After episode four last week, the same thing happened. There could be a double rose ceremony or ABC may find it amusing to push the second one to next week again. Either way, it is the combination of Alexis, Josephine, Jaimi, and Taylor going home next.

Down to Nine women

Episode 6 — February 6

Danielle Lombard

Whitney Fransway

Jasmine Goode

Don’t look for a rose ceremony on this evening as there simply is not going to be one. Yes, all three women will be sent home and eliminated before Nick can even get to hand out the roses. With that being done during the dates, there really is no need for everyone to gather around for the drama.

Down to Six women

Episode 7 — February 13

Kristina Schulman

Danielle Maltby

Kristina and Danielle won’t get the pleasure of going home in front of all the other women as there will be no rose ceremony again this week.

Down to Four women

Episode 8 — February 20: Hometown Dates

By this point in the season, fans will find it incredibly difficult to believe that Corinne made it into Nick’s final four, but she did. Even recently, she started causing a fuss by showing up out in public with an engagement ring on, and it made fans of The Bachelor freak out.

One of us is a Bachelorette contestant and the other has a nanny. A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Well, appearances aren’t everything and in this case, the engagement ring had nothing to do with Corinne as it wasn’t hers. After the Hometown Dates, the villain is sent home.

Corinne Olympios

Down to Three women

Episode 9 — February 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

Rachel Lindsay

With three women remaining, Reality Steve reports that they all head over to Lapland, Finland, for the overnight dates. He isn’t sure who Nick will sleep with and who he won’t spend the night with, but that is something ABC happens to always keep secret…even long after each season is over.

Down to Two women

Episode 10 — March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

As always, this is one of the most fun moments in the season as Viall will come face-to-face with many of the ladies he sent home. There will be no rose ceremony elimination this week, but that has been a trend this year anyway.

Episode 11 — March 13: Season Finale

There are only two women left from the group of 30 at the time of the season finale, and it will lead to Nick not giving a rose to:

Raven Gates

Vanessa Grimaldi is Viall’s choice and he has finally found the true love that he has been searching for over multiple seasons of reality television. Of course, if this is their “happily ever after” remains to be seen, but the choice has been made.

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

This year, The Bachelor has brought about some unexpected surprises and some women sticking around a lot longer than anyone thought they would. Nick Viall is a man who makes up his own mind, though, and he won’t be swayed by what others think or say. As you can see by the order of the rose ceremony eliminations, he only sends a woman home at the very last moment he realizes it won’t work out, and in the end, he finds true love.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]