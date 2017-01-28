‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Casts ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown In Her Big Screen Debut

Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ new cast member could be a welcome addition for fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in the first season of the much-loved horror thriller series, could play a lead in her first ever cinematic debut.

This could be excellent news for Hollywood’s latest trend of casting more women and non-whites in major roles. We can only hope that Legendary Pictures will pay Brown the same as her possible male co-stars, and not continue the gender wage gap which Jennifer Lawrence brought to light.

Millie’s role in the Netflix series was a major one, as a mysterious girl with no name who has unusual powers. Given the name Eleven due to the numeral “011” tattooed on her arm (which in binary actually means “three”), she had the ability to move things with her mind, and to enter “the upside down,” a nightmare world where a child-abducting monster lives.

It’s doubtful that Brown will be given any such powers in the upcoming Godzilla sequel, since despite hosting massive monsters, the planned cinematic universe is set in a more realistic world. This also isn’t the first time actors who have super powers in other franchises appeared in the series, as Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also played metahuman siblings in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Nobody else has yet been cast in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, though the given poster clearly teases a showdown with the well-known rival Mothra. The poster might simply be a placeholder from the original Japanese sequel, though. The title also implies that the movie could be a monstrous free-for-all in which Godzilla fends off a gathering of plus-sized challengers.

The 2014 film’s director Gareth Edwards won’t be at the helm of this one, so it’s very likely that it won’t be given his distinct “slow burn” style with its storyline. He did the same thing with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, making it the first in the franchise to eschew the classic text scroll and John Williams score. Critics have gone both ways on that film, some calling it Oscar-worthy while others consider it a boring mess which only gets interesting an hour into it.

Yahoo News states that King of the Monsters is part of a cinematic universe alongside the March 10 release of Kong: Skull Island. The next Godzilla feature is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2019. Pacific Rim: Uprising, also from Legendary Pictures, is set for a February 23, 2018 release, and could tie in with said universe much like Thor tied in with Iron Man eventually in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Michael Dougherty will be directing the Godzilla sequel, with previous credentials including being a writer for X-Men 2, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Superman Returns. Despite the lack of critical applause for the latter two, it’s important to remember that screenplay writers often merely supply a guide which directors can completely ignore if they feel the need. On the bright side, those films also share a common thread of being entertaining action movies. He most likely won’t be using Gareth Edwards’ “slow burn,” instead giving us more action from the start.

We might even get a Breaking Bad nod with Aaron Paul playing the step-son of Bryan Cranston’s Joe Brody. It’s too early to know yet, but it’s possible.

What do you think of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown?

[Featured image by Legendary Pictures]