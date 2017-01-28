Paris Jackson Says Michael Would Cry To Her At Night, Claiming The World Hated Him

Paris Jackson has opened up about being sexually assaulted, her suicide attempts, as well as a theory that her father, Michael Jackson, was murdered, according to Rolling Stone. The daughter of the late King of Pop has never been so candid in her interviews before.

In her first-ever, in-depth interview, which was published by Rolling Stone magazine on Tuesday, the 18-year-old Paris Jackson talked about some of the most challenging and tragic things of her life.

Paris Jackson talked about it all: sexual assaults, suicide attempts, coping with anxiety and depression, her drug abuse, claiming her father Michael Jackson was murdered, and saying she’ll get justice one day.

Paris Jackson may be only 18-years-old, but she has been through a lot. For the first time in her life, the daughter of the late King of Pop opened up about being sexually assaulted at the age of 14.

But the sexual assault wasn’t the worst thing that has happened to Paris Jackson. It was her father’s death in 2009. It’s been nearly eight years since Michael passed away, and Paris can say with confidence that they’re wrong when they say “time heals.” It doesn’t.

“But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of, ‘Ok, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.'”

Paris Jackson admitted that she lives with the mentality of a survivor because she claims if anything bad happens to her, it won’t be “nearly as bad” as the death of her world-famous dad.

“So I can handle it.”

Speaking about being sexually assaulted by a complete stranger at 14-years-old, Paris Jackson refused to get into the details. All she said was that it was “not a good experience at all” and added that it was so hard for her that she didn’t even tell anybody about it at the time.

Paris Jackson also opened up about her attempt to commit suicide in June, 2013, when she slashed her wrists and took 20 pills of Motrin, according to Us Weekly. The daughter of Michael Jackson reveals that it was “self-hatred” and “low self-esteem” that played a cruel joke on her.

“It was self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

But Paris Jackson insists that it was far from the only time she has attempted to commit suicide. In fact, she says she had already attempted suicide “multiple times” before the 2013 incident. It was just one that “became public,” she confessed.

Paris Jackson also spoke out about the accusations that her father sexually molested children. While defending her father’s innocence, Paris says Michael would “cry to me at night,” complaining about the world hating him.

“He did not bullsh*t us. You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the sh*tty world.”

Paris Jackson also insists that her father was murdered, while the official cause of death is stated as “death of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.” Paris says Dr. Conrad Murray deserves the pointed finger of blame.

Dr. Murray was convicted of involuntarily killing Paris Jackson’s father, as he provided the “Billie Jean” singer with propofol, the anesthetic drug Michael became dependent on. But Paris says she’s “absolutely” convinced her father was murdered.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

But nevertheless, Paris Jackson says she’ll get justice one day.

“It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

