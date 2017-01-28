Watch Cameroon Vs. Senegal Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Links For Saturday’s Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal

Fans can watch the Cameroon vs. Senegal football match live online and see which team moves on to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

The teams will meet on Saturday in Franceville, with start time scheduled for 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET). The match will be available on a number of broadcast partners internationally and also available for those looking to watch it online (links to the streaming video can be found below).

Fans who watch the Cameroon vs. Senegal football match live online will see if the Senegal team can continue its strong run. The Teranga Lions defeated Tunisia and Zimbabwe by 2-0 scores before fighting Algeria to a 2-2 draw, enough to win Group B.

As the BBC noted, Senegal comes into the match as a favorite to win and advance to the semifinals.

“Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has insisted Cameroon are favorites to win when the sides meet at in their Africa Cup Cup of Nations quarter-final in Franceville on Saturday. “Pundits beg to differ, though, making the Senegalese Teranga Lions favorites not only to reach the semi-finals, but to go on and win the competition for the first time.”

Many have pegged Senegal as the favorite to win the entire tournament, but Cisse is trying to put the pressure back on Cameroon.

“Cameroon are the favorites,” he said (via the BBC). “They have won the Nations Cup four times while Senegal have never won it. So, if there has to be a favorite, it must be Cameroon.

“The Indomitable Lions have great players and an experienced coach. I and my team are very honored to meet them.”

Cisse noted that other favorites like Ghana, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are also strong contenders.

“For me, reaching the quarter-finals was a huge relief as Senegal have not been to the knockout stage since 2006 in Egypt,” the Senegal coach said. “Our first goal was to qualify from the mini-league and the boys did that. Congratulations to them.”

Senegal is not only the top team in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, but is currently the top-ranked team in Africa and No. 33 in the FIFA world rankings.

The number one ranked side in Africa take on number 12 as Senegal face Cameroon in the second #CAN2017 quarterfinal. Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/mmgZw53BLV — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 28, 2017

Betfair.com noted that Cameroon could have some advantages, however.

“The only thing that Cameroon have in their favor is their obduracy. They make themselves hard to beat and then try and build from there, and it just about worked as they made it out of their Group. “They were the width of an injury time post away from going out against the hosts Gabon though, and they just don’t have enough good players here to cause Senegal too many issues. Their forceful style got them this far, but surely they can’t progress any further.”

Cameroon advanced with a win over Guinea-Bissau and draws against Burkina and Gabon. And the Cameroon squad also has history on their side — Senegal has only defeated Cameroon once in the last six meetings between the teams.

Senegal have only won once in their last 6 matches against Cameroon. #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/YHOIBir9xK — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 28, 2017

Other teams advancing to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament include Burkina and Tunisia facing off in the first match on Saturday. On Sunday, Congo DR and Ghana will face off in the first match and Egypt and Morocco will play in the final match. The semifinal round will take place at the start of the week.

Fans who want to watch the Senegal vs. Cameroon football match live online can click here for links to streaming video.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]