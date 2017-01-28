‘Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag’ Mobile Game Launched For Western Countries: Kirito, Asuna, Silican And Others Battle Monsters In iOS and Android Multiplayer ‘SAO’ RPG

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag, a popular mobile game, has been released for the Western world. The Role-Playing Game (RPG) will allow players to assume the roles the Kirito, Asuna and other characters from the immensely popular Japanese anime SAO. The side-scrolling game is expected to have several interesting features apart from the immersive gameplay.

English-speaking fans of popular Japanese anime Sword Art Online have been rewarded with access to mobile action-RPG game Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag. The game was originally launched in Japan last year. However, it is now officially available for mobile devices in the western countries. According to the game’s publishers, the SAO-based game has been released for iOS as well as Android platforms. Incidentally, the game is free to download and play, but the makers have apparently marked it as a “Freemium” game with ads and in-game purchases.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. a popular arcade, mobile and home video game publisher, based in Japan, has released Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag. The game was officially launched in Japan last August. Thereafter, the publisher confirmed the plans to launch the game in western countries in October, reported Crunchyroll. Although fans of the franchise had to wait a little longer to play the game that’s based on the anime of the same name sans the tagline, the publishers are offering a few bonuses to new players.

Although the in-game rewards haven’t been specified, the players are urged to hurry since the offer is valid for a limited time only. According to players who have downloaded the game, the publishers have offered some special items as well as a few new characters as well. Incidentally, these items and characters will have to be unlocked by playing the game for those who download the game after the promotional offer ends.

Besides staying true to the original anime’s story, the developers of Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag have based the game on a new storyline. According to the publishers, the new story was specifically created for the SAO game, and hence it is unlikely the same could be adopted for the ongoing anime in the near future.

The developers promise Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag is built around an “intuitive gesture system.” The intense adventure and fast-paced action is quite familiar to fans of Sword Art Online. The game is essentially based on a side-scrolling RPG format. The game reportedly features all the leading characters of SAO, including Kirito, Asuna, Silica, Sinon, and Lisbeth.

Moreover, each character has a special skill-set as well as weapons combination. Kirito, the protagonist in SAO, possesses a dual-sword weapon system, while Asuna and Leafa have single swords, but different attack styles. Despite featuring a mystical and ancient backdrop, Sinon has been granted a gun. Silica has a short sword, while Lisbeth has a club. These weapons can be used for close quarters combat.

The creators have also added the complexity of character and weapons selection. Choosing the right combination is vital to defeat the enemies. Each situation in the game requires a carefully chosen combination of attacks as well. As expected, apart from the single player mode, Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag also features a multi-player mode. The real-time multiplayer system allows remote game participation. Using an in-game chat board, players can communicate and decide to “chain combos,” to take on larger enemies in groups.

Fans of Sword Art Online are waiting for the franchise’s second movie. The movie, titled Sword At Online: Ordinal Scale has a special storyline as well. Moreover, the story features a new immersive gaming system called Augman that is said to be safer than NerveGear.

[Featured Image by Reki Kawahara /Sword Art Online/Bandai Namco]