‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Gloria Hooks Up With Jack, Victoria And Billy Get Close, And Sharon Gets Honest About Dylan?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 30. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Gloria (Judith Chapman) hook up after he sealed the deal with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) get closer but continue to clash on parenting a teenager. Sharon (Sharon Case) reveals that Dylan decided to leave town because he couldn’t deal with her lies surrounding Christian’s identity. It looks like an exciting week ahead on the Young and the Restless.

Gloria And Jack Hook Up, Or Did They?

The Young and the Restless promo shows Lauren and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) celebrating after they sealed an investment deal with Jack. The deal keeps Fenmore’s doors open another few years and gives her time to increase Fenmore’s sales and social media following.

After Jack and Lauren had finalized the deal, Gloria realizes that she won’t getting that job that Jack promised. She goes to the bar to drink and numb her disappointment. The Youing and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack orders himself a drink as well. The former enemies drink together and end up in bed together.

Gloria not liking Laurens news lololol #YR pic.twitter.com/FrclkhfrkT — Lucy with ???????? eyes (@Lucy5718) January 27, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack realizes that he must have slept with Gloria. He is horrified at the thought and remembers having more than a few drinks. Of course, there is a possibility that Gloria and Jack never had sex. She could have left her earring in his bed to make him believe they did to blackmail him for a job at Jabot. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out on the Young and the Restless.

Billy And Victoria Get Closer, But Reed Stands In The Way

According to Soap Central, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) mixes with the wrong crowd at school, something that concerns Victoria. Billy and Victoria get closer but differ on parenting Reed. It causes problems between them and forces them to get on the same page about the teen.

#YR Week of Jan 30: Victoria lets her guard down around Billy. pic.twitter.com/IUYpBqqJRx — Laura H (@pmekame) January 28, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) considers handing the reigns of Newman Enterprises to his daughter, Victoria. Victor has been toying with the idea od retiring for quite some time. Would Victoria leave Brass & Sassy to run Newman Enterprises?

Sharon Tells Her Kids That Dylan Left Her

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon and Paul (Doug Davidson) come up with a plan to explain Dylan’s whereabouts. Sharon is understandably upset at the thought that she may not see Dylan ever again. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrives at Sharon, which initially causes her a great deal of stress.

According to the Young and the Restless spoilers, Nikki wants Sharon to lean on her for support as she copes with losing Dylan. Paul assures them that Dylan arrived at his secret location. They decide to say that Dylan decided to leave Sharon (and Genoa City) because he can’t trust her after she lied about Christian’s identity. Sharon explains that she okay with being the bad guy if it will help keep Dylan safe from the bad guys.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers) returns to Genoa City during the week of January 30. The actor revealed that he would be around for several weeks. Let’s hope he came back to support Jill (Jess Walton) and not take part in an awful blackmail scheme.

