Madonna Asked To Rewrite Hit Song ‘Enough Is Enough’ As An Anti-Trump Anthem, Source Claims

Famous songwriter Bruce Roberts may have offered Madonna a chance to hit back at President Donald Trump for calling her “disgusting” after she said that she thought about blowing up the White House during a rally at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, a source claims, according to TMZ.

Bruce Roberts has reportedly approached Madonna to record a track that would be laid over the song “Enough is Enough” written originally for Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer and released in 1979.

The track, which rose to No. 6 on Billboard Dance Club Charts on Friday, is currently stripped down to the chorus “Enough is Enough.”

Madonna is allegedly being offered a chance to record a track that Roberts would lay over the stripped down version. The finished product could become the anthem for the nascent anti-Trump protest movement, according to TMZ.

Roberts, according to the source, reached out to Madonna to write a song that expresses opposition to Trump and his policies. However, the source claimed that Roberts does not want the lyrics to include personal attacks against Trump, but a statement expressing disapproval of Trump’s policies and the direction in which he is taking the county.

Roberts, who has written songs for several top singers, including Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, and Elton John, reportedly wants the recording to begin immediately.

But when TMZ contacted Roberts and Madonna to comment on the allegation, they did not respond.

The claim that an anthem for anti-Trump protests and rallies could be in the making comes after Trump ripped into Madonna on Thursday night during an interview with Fox News channel’s Sean Hannity. He called the pop star “disgusting” for saying at the rally held on Saturday afternoon at the National Mall during the Women’s March on Washington that she had thought about “blowing up the White House.”

According to Trump, Madonna discredited herself and hurt the cause she claimed she was fighting for by making such inflammatory comments.

“I think she hurt herself very badly,” Trump said. “I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

“I am outraged. Yes, I have an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna had said during the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. “But I know this won’t change anything,”

“We cannot fall into despair,” she continued. “As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

The conservative blog Gateway Pundit claimed that a spokesperson for the Secret Service said that the agency was aware of Madonna’s comments and that it was investigating. But the spokesperson reportedly added that the decision to prosecute Madonna rested entirely on the Attorney General’s office.

Trump’s supporters took to social media to express outrage over Madonna’s comment, saying that it was a direct threat against the president of the United States and that Madonna should be arrested and prosecuted for committing a felony under U.S. law.

Madonna responded to the outpouring of anger, saying she was “not a violent person.”

“I want to clarify some very important things,” she said in a post to her Instagram account. “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it is important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

She claimed that she did not say she was going to blow up the White House but that she had thought about it, but knew that it was not the right thing to do.

