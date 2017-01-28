Prince Jackson Can ‘Learn The Truth’ When He Is ‘Prepared’ And ‘Not Tainted,’ Says Dr. Conrad Murray

Prince Jackson, born as Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., is the first child of the late great pop star Michael Jackson and his former wife, Debbie Rowe.

Born on February 13, 1997 in Los Angeles, Michael Jackson, Jr., nicknamed Prince Jackson, has a biological sister, Paris-Michael Katherine, and a half-brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, known as Blanket. After Rowe and Michael Jackson divorced in 1999, their mother signed over custody of Michael Joseph and Paris-Michael Katherine to their father, Michael Jackson.

A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

E! News reported that Dr. Conrad Murray intends to tell Jackson’s children the truth about their parentage when they’re ready. Before his death in 2009, the late King of Pop raised his sons Prince and Blanket and his daughter Paris alone, and while it’s common knowledge that Debbie Rowe is the biological mother of Prince and Paris, the identity of the youngest child’s mother has never been revealed.

Of course, the rumors abound, hinting that perhaps actor Mark Lester or Jackson’s doctor, Arnold Klein, are the children’s birth father; but Jackson’s former personal physician claims to know the truth. You may recall that Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of Michael Jackson.

“Here is my statement. I am very respectful of the children. I am also sensitive to any information that could damage the children. I will say this I know the biological grasp of every one of Michael’s children. I also know the biological grasp of Blanket’s mother. However, I reserve that statement, that explanation, for those children. If they came forward to me one day when they are adult and they are prepared and they are not tainted as they are now and they wanted the truth, then we can have that conversation and they can know whatever they want. But I won’t put it in the book or any report. But, I do know.”

The Mirror reported that Prince Jackson and his sister, Paris, have recently added some new ink to their collection. The siblings visited a tattoo parlor this week and shared the live experience with their fans. Perhaps Paris is a lot tougher than her big brother, because she didn’t flinch as she was tattooed and she certainly seemed to be in a lot less pain than her brother. While Paris stayed cool, calm, and collected, 19-year-old Prince Jackson spent many painful hours getting a enormous design of a dragon on his arm.

8hrs today and still goin…???????????????????????? A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

And speaking of Prince Jackson’s tattoo, E! News reports that perhaps there are a couple of mistakes in Michael Jackson, Jr.’s tattoo. Part of his tattoo consists of a portion of the late poet Dylan Thomas’ famous poem inked on his right shoulder, bicep, and chest.

The words should read “Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night”; however, his tattoo reads “Do not go gentle in that good night.” The line “Rage, rage against the dying of the light” was also tattooed, but the word “against” appears to be misspelled. Artist Justin Lewis spent more than 12 hours over a period of two days completing the tattoo.

Me and @dermagraphink put 4.5 hrs today almost done but looking great A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Celebuzz also reported that the tattoo Prince Jackson just had inked on his chest is riddled with inaccuracies and typos. Unfortunately, no one pointed out the obvious mistakes while the tattoo was being inked, because surely it must have been obvious to Jackson’s fans while he was documenting the process on Instagram?

According to Celebuzz, Michael Jackson credits his father with providing him with both the motivation and inspiration to help others. Prince discussed his Heal the World student organization which has been set up to assist underprivileged children; an organization that is modeled after his famous father’s Heal the World Foundation.

“I would love to see this as the ripple that goes to other schools and to other states and to hopefully other countries. Our generation, they focus on the wrong things, like, ‘Who’s wearing what? Who’s doing what? Who’s vacationing where?’ There are real problems going on in the world that can be helped not by powerful people but by everyday people who just go in and devote their time.”

Prince Jackson said his aim is to lead by example.

“Not just for my siblings or my family members but also for the younger generations. I have a great sense of loyalty and devotion to my family… They inspire me and I hope I inspire them.”

@kidslife we lookin fresh brotha A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 29, 2016 at 9:26am PST

Prince Jackson also admitted that his famous father advised him to be cautious and not to trust just anyone. When being interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Jackson explained the rationale behind the masks he and his sister wore when they were growing up, and shared his father’s words of caution. He said his father always explained his parenting decisions with his children.

“He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him.”

Jackson also admitted that he really didn’t know just how big a star his father was until he grew older.

“I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there were all these fans waving and taking pictures of me. I thought it was normal, so I just waved back. It wasn’t until I saw a video of him performing and people were fainting and passing out, when I realized the work he did meant a lot to people.”

Prince Jackson said that, even though it sounds bad, one of his father’s most memorable pieces of advice was, “Trust no one.”

“It sounds bad, but…… a lot of people are motivated by themselves. He said don’t trust someone just because it sounds like a good idea — do your research. There are a lot of people who want to interact with [me and my siblings] just because of who we are.”

Had to "smolder" whatever that means ???? A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:56am PST

Today, Prince Jackson is embarking on his own music career through music video production. The 19-year-old, who is a sophomore at the Loyola Marymount University, has his own production company called King’s Son Productions, with his first two music videos for the Sco Triplets and Omer Bhatti being produced under this company name.

Prince Jackson said that because his father set such a huge example he can never be separated from him.

“And I don’t really have a problem with that. I’m proud to have his name and to be his son.”

This might be one of my favorite pics because of our faces @parisjackson A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Jul 19, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]