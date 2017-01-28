Kendall Jenner Allegedly Slammed As ‘Reality Trash’ By Fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels

Kendall Jenner is allegedly being put on serious blast by a number of her model friends as sources are claiming that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is struggling to fit in with her peers because of her reality star status.

According to a new report by OK! Magazine, Jenner is allegedly on the outs with a number of big time models – supposedly including a number of big names she walked alongside at the latest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, in December – as sources are claiming that a number of Kendall’s peers have labeled her “reality trash.”

Noting that Jenner professionally dropped her famous last name back in 2014, an insider claimed that Kendall decided to go just by her first name for professional gigs because her association with the Kardashian brand supposedly isn’t exactly helping her modelling career and may even be causing a feud between Kendall and some of her fellow models.

“The other Victoria’s Secret Angels get into any party they like,” an insider alleged of Kendall’s apparent diss, claiming that when Jenner isn’t walking the runway for big time fashion houses she supposedly “struggles to get into the A-list events” that her fellow models are attending, despite walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in both 2015 and 2016.

According to OK! Magazine’s source familiar with the situation, Kendall’s association with the Kardashian clan has allegedly been causing high-fashion players, allegedly as well as her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels, to blacklist her from their high-profile fashion events and parties.

“Other superstars feel that having ‘reality trash’ like Kendall on guest lists makes their soirees look far too lowbrow,” the insider claimed, amid the Victoria’s Secret feud rumors, claiming that Jenner’s PR team are now supposedly having to step in following the alleged diss and supposed feud with her fellow models.

“Kendall’s [representative] is going around begging to get her client into top events, but she’s being stonewalled at every turn,” the magazine’s Jenner source alleged. “Poor Kendall laments that she’s going to be stuck partying at 1OAK until she dies.”

Kendall has not confirmed the latest claims suggesting that her Kardashian connections could be causing trouble for her career, though this isn’t the first time it’s been alleged that Jenner has been on the receiving end of a diss or two from her fellow models.

In Touch Weekly reported back in 2014 that Kendall Jenner was supposedly “bullied” by models at New York Fashion Week prior to her walking in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, claiming that a number of Kendall’s peers allegedly believed that she was getting special treatment because of her Kardashian background.

“The other models worked so hard to get a spot on the runway and didn’t think it was fair that she was there,” a source alleged of Kendall’s model diss three years ago. “They thought she was getting special treatment and just weren’t okay with it.”

The insider then went on to claim that Kendall’s fellow models may have even started a feud with Jenner, claiming that they supposedly “started acting so b****y” towards the reality star.

“Some even put out their cigarettes in Kendall’s drink,” alleged the magazine’s source prior to the latest round of feud rumors. “Models can be cruel, especially with someone new and entitled.”

People Style Watch also claimed that Jenner was slammed by Calvin Klein last year after the designer claimed that he wouldn’t have put Kendall in his ad campaigns if the decision was solely down to him.

“You know, I’m really not that familiar with it,” Calvin said of Jenner in April, 2016, during a talk at Savannah College of Art and Design, that seemingly included a serious diss aimed at Jenner. “I’m sure she’s a lovely young woman. It’s not the kind of thing I would have done, even today.”

“Now, models are paid for how many followers they have… they’re booked because of how many followers they have online,” Klein continued of Kendall, who has more than 73 million followers on Instagram. “I don’t think that, long-term, is going to work.”

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]