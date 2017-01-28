Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Played’ By Scott Disick Once Again, His Partying Ways Puts Reconciliation Plans On Hold

Things aren’t looking good for Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly angry after Disick returned to his partying ways last weekend. Are they putting their reconciliation on hold?

Hollywood Life reports that Disick did not accompany Kourtney on a family vacation to Costa Rica this week. The reality star was spotted at an airport with her three children and Disick was nowhere in sight. Although he was originally invited on the getaway, Kourtney banned him from tagging along.

“Scott is in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” an inside source revealed. “Kourtney disinvited him.”

Ouch! Rather than bring Disick, Kourtney traveled to the exotic locale with Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, on a private jet. She was later joined by other members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim Kardashian and her children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. Kanye West did not attend the family gathering.

The rest of the Kardashian family is expected to join Kourtney and Kim after they wrap things up at the Paris Fashion Week. This includes Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

According to Starcasm, Disick was uninvited because he partied it up during the Sundance Film Festival. Disick has a history of alcohol-related problems, and his partying lifestyle was one reason why Kourtney put their relationship on hold.

Insiders claim that Disick had a “wild time” at the event. His weekend festivities included “riding the party circuit with his boys,” “partying,” and “staying in a big house up in the hills with his guy friends.” Kourtney was understandably upset after she found out what Disick did all weekend.

“[Kourtney] feels played by Scott for the millionth time,” a source revealed, adding that she “feels stuck in his terribly unhealthy cycle with the father of her children.”

Despite the major setback, it doesn’t sound like Kourtney is willing to end things with Disick just yet. In fact, the source added that Kourtney Kardashian’s “strong love and bond for him prevents her from finding a healthy way to stop the madness.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life is reporting that Disick might have to contact Kourtney’s lawyer before she lets him back in. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly wants Disick to sign a contract before they reconcile, just in case he goes back to his old ways.

“[Kourtney’s] lawyers want [Scott] to sign on the dotted line just in case [he starts trouble again]. Only after he does will she even start to think about if they have a future together or not as husband and wife,” an insider revealed.

Even if Disick turns things around and signs an agreement, he has a lot of work to do if he wants to get back in Kourtney’s good graces.

“Scott will never be able to make up for leaving her and his subsequent partying,” a source explained. “Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids.”

In the meantime, People reports that Kourtney and her family are more than ready for the trip to Costa Rica. Apart from getting away from the spotlight, the Kardashians have a slew of plans for their exotic getaway.

“They are all excited about the trip,” a source close to the family explained. “It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.”

Kourtney has not addressed the latest rumors surrounding her complicated reunion with Disick. Given his recent actions at Sundance, it might be a while before things start looking up.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG]