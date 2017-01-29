Kristen Stewart Keeps Girlfriend News Open With Stella Maxwell, But ‘Twilight’ Star Rejects Donald Trump Twitter Message About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart has had a difficult dating life in Hollywood, but things are easing up. When she was going through hard times with Robert Pattinson, right after all three of Twilight movies debuted, she even got flak from the current President Donald Trump, who used his infamous Twitter to write his opinions about another couple’s relationship.

With or without Donald Trump weighing on her romantic affairs, the 26-year-old Hollywood star is keeping her head high and doing things her way with her current girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

They were seen together most recently in Italy, where Kristen crossed the pond to be with her girlfriend working during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

“The Victoria’s Secret Angel (26) whose parents hail from Belfast and we have long claimed as our own, has been rumoured to be dating the Twilight star since late last year,” reports Irish Independent. “Neither has commented on the relationship, but if these new picture from Milan airport are anything to go by, things are going strong. Both Kristen and Stella, who were previously in high profile relationships with St Vincent and Miley Cyrus respectively, were enjoying a low-key holiday in Italy where Maxwell was walking during Men’s Fashion Week.”

Stella Maxwell is the latest girl on the Twilight actress’ quickly growing list of girlfriends. Just in 2016 alone, Kristen Stewart dated SoKo, a French singer-actress; Alicia Cargile, her ex-personal assistant; and St. Vincent, an American singer whose real name is Annie Clark. The 26-year-old actress got together with Stella Maxwell just before the year was out and has been seen with the Victoria’s Secret model in Georgia, Los Angeles, and now, Milan.

Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne's ex, St. Vincent, are now red carpet official: https://t.co/z2lyOXTgk1 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 29, 2016

But that doesn’t mean that Kristen has stopped keeping her options open. Now that she is back in Los Angeles, she has been seen multiple times with a fellow star Chloe Grace Moretz, working out and doing simple things around town together.

“They were spotted out the past two days together,” reports Daily Mail. “And third time was a charm for Kristen Stewart and Chloe Grace Moretz as they were seen together again on Friday leaving a Los Angeles gym at the same time. The 26-year-old Twilight star and another gal pal joined the young actress for a grueling workout.”

Seeing how Kristen Stewart was seen hanging out with St. Vincent, long before her breakup with Alicia Cargile became obvious, it is not totally implausible that there is something up with her and Chloe. But only time will tell.

One thing that the Twilight actress is not willing to do is to let other people, especially Donald Trump, give her unsolicited dating advice. She revealed that, in 2012 when she and Robert Pattinson were going through some tough times in their relationship, Donald Trump came out of nowhere and used his Twitter account to give his opinion on something he was not involved.

“He was really obsessed with me, which was f***ing crazy,” Kristen said according to Fortune. “Like what? I can’t even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

This was during the time that the tabloids caught her making out with the Snow White and the Huntsman director while she was still in relationship with Robert Pattinson. This was a shock both to the Edward Cullen actor and the Twilight actress.

Donald Trump, who is known for getting involved in other people’s business via Twitter, gave his two cents on the whole deal, even telling Robert Pattinson what to do.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump tweeted in 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

Do you think Kristen is keeping things open with Stella? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]