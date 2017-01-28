Donald Trump Once Thought Enough Of ‘Disgusting’ Madonna To Boast She Wanted To Date Him

Donald Trump once thought enough of Madonna to orchestrate a rumor that the pop star was lusting to date him.

Hollywood Life reports back in the early 1990s, the newly crowned Republican president personally called up reporters under a fake alias to let them know the “Like A Virgin” singer was desperate to hang out with him.

Fast forward some two decades, and Trump let it be known this week he thinks she’s “disgusting” after she used her platform at the recent Women’s March of Washington to blast him to the point of admitting she has even thought of “blowing up the White House.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged,” she added. “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The singer later added that her fiery words were only meant as a metaphor and she does promote violence in any shape of form.

Word is that sill wasn’t enough to save her from being investigated by the Secret Service and it certainly wasn’t enough to quiet Trump nor stop the likes of vocal supporter Newt Gingrich from calling for her arrest.

The new prez was quick to respond as only he can, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity, “honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

As the particulars of the dating story go, several media outlets have reported back in 1991 Trump dialed up a PEOPLE magazine reporter pretending to be a publicist, all so he could plant the seed about Madonna lusting after him.

In that same conversation, Trump, purportedly disguised as billionaire P.R. man “John Miler,” confirmed his split from then girlfriend Marla Maples, but in the same breath assured that all would be fine because “important beautiful women” like the then red-hot Madonna were hot on his trail.

“Miller” then claims Trump had “zero interest” in such a connection, though an associate of the now president later confirmed that “Miller” was in fact Trump himself.

A huge supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during her often bitter and contentious run against Trump, Madonna has yet to respond to Trump’s latest takedown, but how long that remains the case seems anyone’s guess.

TMZ reports legendary songwriter Bruce Roberts has approached the iconic singer about working on the anti-Trump anthem “Enough is Enough.”

Roberts has already written the song for legendary singers Barbara Streisand and Donna Summers and is now said to be frantically reaching out to Madonna to record a track he plans to lay over the sizzling original.

The tune has already shot up to No. 6 on the Billboard Dance Club charts in early playing. The plan now calls for Madonna to rewrite and sing her own lyrics anyway she sees fit based on her views of Trump and some of his countless controversial stances and proposals.

Sources add Roberts envisions walking the fine line of not allowing the project to become just about a personal attack on Trump, but rather a commentary on some of his stated policies and the direction he seems poised to take this country in.

Staffers for Roberts are said to be tirelessly working to get Madonna in the studio and behind the mic as soon as they can. In addition, the work done by Streisand and Summer will remain on any work she produces as part of the hook for the new works.

Roberts has previously worked with such well-known industry heavyweights as Whitney Houston, Elton John, Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton.

