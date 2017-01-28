‘Teen Mom’ Nude Photo Leak: Is Kailyn Lowry Trying To Get Back At Javi Marroquin By Posting His Naked Selfies?

A new year and another Teen Mom nude pic has officially surfaced. A naked pic of Javi Marroquin is currently making the rounds online, and the reality star couldn’t be more disgusted with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. What did Marroquin say about the nude pic?

OK Magazine is reporting that Lowry believes the nude photo is Marroquin when he was on deployment. In response to the allegations, the Teen Mom star took to social media to claim that the photo isn’t him.

“I’m gonna set something straight for you weirdos who think that picture is me. 1. That guy in the pic is white 2. I never wear ankle socks,” Marroquin told followers. “White socks at that. I only wear black high socks. 3. I didn’t have a TV in my room. 4. My sheets were the blanket Kail sent me.”

He continued: “5. The guy is white. I’m not stupid and I’m mad whoever sent it to Kail to start drama she actually believed it for a second texting me.”

Marroquin later admitted that he isn’t happy with Lowry and her friends.

“I’m mad Kail just sent me a screenshot of her friends starting s**t of me wearing ankle socks like 2 years ago stop,” he wrote.

According to Radar Online, there are a few clues in the photo that point towards Marroquin. For starters, there is a blue shirt similar to one Marroquin owns. Fans further pointed out that the man is wearing white ankle socks, which Marroquin has been known to wear in the past.

“No it’s not me,” Marroquin told the outlet. “Someone reversed image searched it and it’s not me. It’s not me so I’m not worried about it.”

As far as Lowry is concerned, a close friend claims that she doesn’t really care about the nude photo drama.

“She saw it in passing when someone sent it to her and she didn’t examine it to find out,” the source explained. “She just doesn’t care enough if it is or isn’t him.”

Marroquin and Lowry parted ways last year at the end of Season 7 of Teen Mom 2. According to InTouch Weekly, the pair made their debut on the show during an outing at a local bowling alley. It didn’t take long before Lowry introduced Marroquin to her son, Isaac, and he eventually moved in.

After a year of dating, Lowry and Marroquin decided to get married. They eventually exchanged vows in 2012 shortly after Marroquin enlisted with the Air Force. The had their first boy a little later and named him Lincoln Marshall Marroquin.

Their relationship started going downhill in 2015 when Lowry experienced a miscarriage. The ordeal was the final straw in their struggling marriage and they eventually decided that parting ways was the best course of action.

“We’re trying to do the best we can for our kids because they are what really matter,” Lowry shared in the middle of the divorce.

Marroquin later confirmed the split.

“It’s true, it’s been finalized,” he said. “I didn’t take her for child support because I do have 50/50 [custody] of Lincoln.”

Speaking of the divorce, Radar Online is reporting that fans bashed Lowry over how she told Isaac about the split. On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Isaac asked his mom if he could have a Jurassic Park-themed room in his new house. Lowry told him that she didn’t think he would have his own room in Marroquin’s house, which fans didn’t appreciate.

“Omg Isaac asking about his room. And she doesn’t even comfort him,” one fan wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV, check out a sneak peek of the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by MTV]