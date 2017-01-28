Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Will Reunite On ‘The Voice’ Season 12 Amid Rumored Alicia Keys Feud

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are preparing for their on-screen reunion.

After dating for over a year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to return to their roles on NBC’s The Voice for the series’ upcoming 12th season, which premieres next month.

Gwen Stefani first joined the cast of The Voice during its seventh season alongside then-judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams. Then, for three seasons after that, Stefani alternated roles with Christina Aguilera, who appeared on Season 8 and Season 10.

During the ninth season of The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance with one another after going through heartbreaking divorces from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. As fans will recall, Shelton and Lambert parted ways in July of 2015 and one month later, Stefani and Rossdale ended their marriage after 13 years and three children.

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began filming The Voice Season 9, they were both going through a rocky point in their lives, but luckily, they had one another to lean on, and during filming, their friendship went from platonic to romantic.

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship, rumors have been swirling in regard to when they will get married — and when they will start a family. Although Stefani is already mom to three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, Shelton doesn’t yet have any children of his own. That said, he has been spending tons of time with Stefani’s kids and during a recent a trip to Lake Arrowhead, they were seen wearing matching camouflage outfits with the country singer.

Gwen Stefani was confirmed to be returning to The Voice in October of last year with a statement to Deadline.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

In other Gwen Stefani news, the former No Doubt singer is allegedly at odds with Alicia Keys, who was not happy to see her friend, Miley Cyrus, replaced on the show after Season 11. As fans will recall, Keys and Cyrus were brought to The Voice for Season 11 following Aguilera’s exit from the show.

“Alicia and [Gwen Stefani] have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” an insider told Radar Online on July 26. “But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!”

The source claimed days ago that in addition to Keys’ possible feud with Gwen Stefani, she and Blake Shelton had reportedly “had words about this.”

While there has been no confirmation of a dispute between Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, the Radar Online source said that the 47-year-old mother-of-three had already lodged complaints with executives of The Voice about her fellow coach.

“[Gwen Stefani] knows that she has more pull that Alicia does, because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on the show,” the insider added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be starring alongside one another as coaches for the first time since Season 9, but as fans may remember, they were seen on stage during Season 10 as they performed their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they penned during Season 9.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on NBC on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]