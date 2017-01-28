‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Out For Season 12: Are Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd The Reason Why?

It’s the end of the road for Heather Dubrow. After five seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Dubrow announced her departure from the hit reality series. Why did Dubrow call it quits?

Radar Online reports that Dubrow dropped the bombshell on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. Dubrow started by explaining how her exit was a difficult choice, especially considering how successful the series has been over the years.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided not to come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Dubrow shared. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

Dubrow cited her kids as the biggest reason behind her decision to leave RHOC.

“My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore,” she said. “I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

Apart from her children, Dubrow admitted that all the drama was starting to wear her down. Were Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson one of the reasons why Dubrow parted ways with the show?

“I felt like I was at a tipping point, and just…it was time,” she said. “But, it’s all positive and I wish them all the best. I will miss the girls.”

ET Online reports that Dubrow also released an official statement about her departure. Dubrow didn’t go into any details about why she won’t return but was thankful about her time on the show.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season,” she said. “These past five years have been an incredible journey, and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture … However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career.”

Heather Dubrow is leaving the show after an explosive Season 11. The drama got so heated that many of the women are no longer speaking to Vicki Gunvalson, while Dubrow’s feud with Dodd never got resolved.

“I’m really grateful for everything that Housewives has given me,” Dubrow continued.”But I have to say, given the climate of what’s going on with the cast, I would probably have to think about it a little bit. My knee-jerk reaction [is] I want to come back, yes. I would absolutely love to come back for season 12.”

As fans will recall, Dubrow, Dodd, and Gunvalson exchanged heated words last year. Towards the end of season, Dodd bashed Dubrow for being a “puppet master” to the other women on the show. The comments came after a dramatic fight between the ladies on the cast trip to Ireland.

While Dubrow’s time on the show is at an end, Daily Mail reports that she is currently expanding her acting career on Freeform’s Young and Hungry. The former reality star even shared some photos from the set with fans on social media.

“Amazing week on @youngandhungryseries! My kids had a ball visiting the set today,” she wrote alongside one image.

Dubrow plays the part of Natasha Cook Campbell on the show. It isn’t clear how her storyline will mesh with the other characters on the show, but it looks like Dubrow had a blast filming.

Bravo has yet to announce a replacement for Dubrow.

