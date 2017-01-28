‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Winner Picked By Producers? Nick Viall Afraid To Be ‘Publicly Humiliated’ Again By Making Wrong Decision

Nick Viall may be a reality show veteran, going on two seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but The Bachelor 2017 lead reportedly still had problems choosing the Season 21 winner. A new report claimed that Nick was so worried that he would be “publicly humiliated” again if he made the wrong decision that he entrusted picking the winner to The Bachelor producers.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Nick Viall had The Bachelor 2017 producers pick the Season 21 winner. Afraid that he will end up making the wrong choice again, Nick allegedly passed one of the biggest decisions of his life to the showrunners. An insider revealed that the producers would have private meetings with Nick before each rose ceremony, helping him decide who to send packin

“Nick had such a hard time making decisions about the women that he literally had producers decide for him. All season. Bachelor producers would have private meetings with Nick before rose ceremonies to try and help him pick.”

After getting his heart broken by Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Amanda Stanton, Nick Viall is allegedly afraid to make a fool of himself once again. With people already calling him the “Worst Bachelor in History,” Nick is under even more pressure compared to other Bachelors before him.

The source added that Nick ended up developing strong connections with some of the Season 21 contestants, especially Rachel Lindsay. The connection he felt with Rachel reportedly “involved real feelings” and “serious emotions,” which made him even more scared of the Final Rose ceremony.

But Rachel is not the only contestant who caught Nick’s eye. As seen in the previous episodes of The Bachelor 2017, Nick has also showed interest on Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Corinne Olympios. Insiders told the outlet that Nick Viall actually ended up falling for two different women on the show.

“He was so worried he’d be publicly humiliated once again if he chose wrong. His emotions were all over the place… [Nick] was in love with two different women and he didn’t know what to do.”

While The Bachelor producers were ultimately there to help Nick Viall find true love, the insider held that the showrunners also had to keep the ratings in mind. The insider claimed that the producers convinced Nick to keep certain girls just to “spark controversy” for the show.

“[The producers] convinced him who to pick as the winner, too,” the source told the site.

Letting The Bachelor producers pick the Season 21 winner, however, soon backfired. The Hollywood Gossip claimed that the winner is now regretting her decision to be on the show, after watching the season unfold. Turns out, seeing your fiancé get a intimate with other girls, is a little hard to watch.

“Just knowing that Nick has, in all likelihood, been inside the “platinum vagine” of the franchise’s all-time villain is a tough pill to swallow,” the outlet said.

Back in November of last year, Reality Steve predicted that Nick Viall’s final four will be Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi. The spoiler site revealed that Nick ended up sending Corinne and Rachel home, leaving the final two women, Raven and Vanessa. Reality Steve was pretty confident that The Bachelor Season 21 winner would be Vanessa, and the two would end up engaged in the finale.

However, even if Nick and Vanessa shared a strong connection, the outlet predicted that their relationship would soon fizzle out, much like several of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette couples.

“Will they last? Probably not. Despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career. No different than any other lead,” Steve said.

