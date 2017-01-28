Amber Rose Gives Kylie Jenner Competition As She Shares Revealing Bikini Photo

Amber Rose is giving Kylie Jenner some competition when it comes to taking sexy bikini selfies this week.

The 33-year-old model and mother shared a revealing selfie on Friday as she relaxes in Hawaii. Rose is seen in a tropical two piece as she sits on her hotel bed. She simply captioned the photo “Hawaii” followed by a heart emoji. The image received over 300,000 likes from Amber’s 13.6 million followers as they showed their support of her curvaceous bikini body.

Fans took to commenting on the photo as some called her “goals” and other simply told her she looks amazing.

“Damn Amber u got the goods gorgeous!!!!”

Hawaii ❤ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:13am PST

The Daily Mail reported on Amber’s sexy post as well in an article that says the model shows off her curves in a tiny bikini.

“The 33-year-old model-turned-talk show host flashed her ample cleavage and famous curves in a palm tree-printed bathing suit while sitting with her legs spread apart on her unmade bed in Hawaii.”

The site also stated Amber landed in Hawaii on Thursday as she prepares to make a guest appearance with DJ Tori Brixx and Nick Cannon for Hawaii’s grand opening of club Encore. Of course, the selfie is just one of many racy photos Amber has shared online.

“Not one to usually shy away from showing off her eye-popping figure, the mom-of-one held up her floral iPhone while tilting her head towards the camera.”

And while Rose is busy posting bikini pics from Hawaii, Kylie Jenner is doing the same thing as she vacations with family in Costa Rica. The Kardashians also left on Thursday as they enjoy their own tropical getaway. The 19-year-old Jenner made headlines as she shared Snapchat videos while wearing a revealing nude-colored bikini.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Kylie also put her cleavage and curves on display as she flaunted her own bikini for fans. While Kylie and Amber technically aren’t in competition over bikini bodies, it’s hard not to notice Blac Chyna’s BFF and Rob Kardashian’s youngest sister posting sexy selfies on the same day.

Typically, Kylie is the one receiving most of the media attention for her swimsuit photos, but Amber is proving to hold her own as she also receives coverage for her tiny two piece on Friday. However, the Daily Mail seems to be the only site that commented on Rose’s Hawaii selfie despite the model having posted it almost 24 hours ago. On the other hand, numerous sources covered Kylie’s Snapchat reveal.

Even the likes of People picked up on Jenner’s nude bikini photo session in an article that states Jenner is only trying to “love herself.”

“Kylie, 19, wore a grey colored bikini while posing in front of a mirror with the Roy Woods song “Love You” playing in the background. The outfit showed off her tiny waist and curvy derrière.”

Us Weekly also covered Kylie’s Costa Rica look as the site discussed the teen’s envy-worthy figure.

“Kylie Jenner showed off her ample cleavage and bikini body while posing seductively on Snapchat on Friday, January 27.”

However, neither People nor Us Weekly have seemed to report on Amber’s sexy bikini photo— even though it was technically posted several hours ahead of Kylie’s. But Rose’s fans need not worry as the model still gets plenty of recognition on her own social media accounts.

Commenters made sure she felt the love as they left supportive remarks on her vacation posts.

“I love you” “You are beautiful!”

And others simply left peach emojis implying Amber has an amazing figure, while some commented with heart eyes emoji faces. Who do you think rocked the tropical bikini look better on Friday?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]