Tamar Braxton Claps Back After Joseline Hernandez Appears On ‘The Real’, ‘B****, I’m A Winner!’

Tamar Braxton appears to be throwing shade after Joseline Hernandez took over her vacated seat on The Real following her firing back in May.

After Tamar appeared to acknowledge Joseline, who she famously feuded with in 2012, sitting alongside her former co-hosts on the Fox talk show earlier this week, Braxton now appears to be throwing some serious shade on Instagram.

Fans took to social media to claim that Tamar may have been throwing a diss in someone’s direction in a video uploaded to Instagram stories on January 29, posting a video of herself enjoying her vacation and calling herself a “winner” without failures.

According to Twitter user @NelliiJean, Tamar uploaded a video of herself to Instagram in which she could be seen chatting with sister Toni Braxton before claiming that she doesn’t have any failures just days after Joseline joined The Real and filled her vacated seat for the week.

“We should congratulate each other on our failures. That’s how we really learn,” Toni could be heard telling her sister in the clip while the Braxton family enjoyed their vacation in Mexico, however, it looks like Braxton wasn’t ready to acknowledge and failures.

“B****, I ain’t fail at nothing,” Tamar Braxton then jokingly hit back, throwing some serious shade just months after she was fired from The Real. “I’m a winner!”

@FARRION_ also confirmed the Braxton sister’s Instagram stories chat, posting a screen shot from the video which showed Braxton lying on a sun lounger and blowing a kiss to her followers.

Though Tamar didn’t explicitly refer to her rocky past with The Real following her firing last year, some Twitter users claimed Braxton may have been throwing just a little shade at her former show with her joking diss remarks, as the daytime talk show notably ruffled feathers with her fans by hiring Hernandez to serve as a week-long guest co-host from January 23 until January 28.

Tamar’s fans were quick to fire back at the show for hiring Joseline, who got into a nasty war of words with Braxton a number of years ago, to be a temporary co-host for the week, jumping to the Braxton Family Values star’s defense after rumors swirled last year that her over-the-top personality could have been the reason she was fired from the show after two seasons.

“They called Tamar everything in the book; loud, obnoxious, ghetto, extra, said she’s doing the most but booked JOSELINE HERNANDEZ,” Twitter user @Burn1Central wrote after it was revealed that Joseline would be joining The Real for a week, while @Tamartianx tweeted, “So Tamar is ‘too much’ on The Real… but Joseline isn’t?”

Tamar hasn’t explicitly spoken out about Hernandez replacing her, though she appeared to tell fans that she was staying out of the drama on Instagram earlier this week after throwing some serious shade at her former co-stars over the past few months.

Not mentioning Joseline or The Real, Tamar posted a video from her family vacation to the social media site and admitted that she needed a vacation just one day after Joseline made her first appearance on the co-hosting panel alongside Braxton’s former friends Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Bailon.

“Everyone should already know I don’t take vacations but God will BLESS you when he knows [you] need one,” Tamar captioned a clip from her vacation on January 24, which some fans claimed was her way of avoiding the drama surrounding Hernandez replacing her on The Real following their nasty feud in 2012.

Notably, Braxton and Hernandez have not gotten along in the past, as TheyBF.com reported they got into a seriously heated exchange way back in 2012.

According to the site, Braxton and Hernandez exchanged some pretty scathing words just over four years ago in December 2012 after Tamar joked about Joseline potentially “being a man” during an appearance on a talk show.

Joseline then seriously hit back with a scathing diss at her fellow reality star, throwing some major shade at Tamar and accusing her of being “a crusty Beyonce wannabe.”

“First of all Tamar, they been saying you look like a dude four years ago. B****, you the one that look like a man, don’t get it twisted,” Hernandez reportedly hit back at Tamar in a nasty diss at the time, igniting a feud between the two. “Don’t go there. For real, [you’re] like 50 years old.”

What do you think of Tamar Braxton’s remarks on Instagram Stories? Was she throwing shade at Joseline Hernandez and The Real?

[Featured Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images]