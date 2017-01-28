‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe On Jamie And Claire’s ‘Huge’ Reunion

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

As part of a special Q&A session in celebration of actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s recent People’s Choice awards, the sexy pair took a break from filming Outlander Season 3 in Scotland to answer fan questions on Facebook and give some hints about the new season.

First off, Heughan let it be known that he loves taking part in the sword play in the series and that Jamie will add a “really cool” bow and arrow to his cache of weapons this season. In a potentially alarming moment for Outlander fans, he also claimed that he had shot “most of the season” without Balfe. However, his co-star quickly corrected his statement.

“That’s not true,” Balfe countered, speaking directly to the camera. “Don’t freak out.”

Heughan and Balfe then talked about Jamie and Claire’s highly-anticipated reunion, saying the moment — which takes place in a print shop just like it does in Diana Gabaldon’s third Outlander book, Voyager — will have a big impact on both characters.

“Obviously, it’s a huge moment for Claire and for both of them,” Balfe said

Heughan concurred, but indicated that Jamie will have a hard time after meeting up with Claire again.

“It’s kind of a surprise for Jamie, yeah,” he said. “And, obviously, within a day of her returning, all hell breaks loose and his world is turned upside down — just like every time Claire’s involved.”

The Scottish actor pointed out that all of Outlander Season 3 is going to be special, not just Jamie and Claire’s print shop reunion.

“I think the print shop is, obviously, hopefully going to be everything that we want it to be, but I think the episodes before, there’s so much goes on, and it’s going to be a very exciting season.”

Heughan also talked about what will happen to Jamie and Claire after the print shop reunion in a recent interview with PopSugar.

“Time has passed, they become different people, but they do have this great love for each other and this great bond. Ultimately, that’s their saving grace, and what brings them back together. They have so much history. It’s really wonderful to play these characters who have moved on from where they were in Season 1, but, hopefully, you’ll see bits of what attracted them to each other in the first place.”

Balfe provided her own details about the reunion in a chat with the Wrap right before the Golden Globes.

“Of course, there will be a reunion. Which I think is really beautiful and it’s been filmed really beautifully. It’s very interesting, it’s like, how do two people come together after not seeing each other for 20 years, after both believing each other have died, and how do you build something real again?”

She also offered some insight into what Claire’s storyline will be like with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), and her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in Outlander Season 3.

“The great thing about this show is that every new season, everything sort of gets turned on its head,” she explained. “In the beginning, when we come back this season, I think everyone knows at this point the stories are quite separate. We see a lot of Jamie’s story, and what he has gone through in 20 years. We see a bit of Claire and Frank, Claire and Brianna, and you see a bit of Claire as a professional doctor, surgeon. It’s just so different. You see the extent of the loss that these people carry, which is very powerful. But you also see both of them try and build a life for themselves away from each other.”

What do you think of the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers? Are you worried Jamie and Claire will spend too much time apart next season?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz later this year.

[Featured Image via Starz]