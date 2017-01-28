Mischa Barton Claims She Was Drugged With GHB On Night She Was Admitted To Hospital For Erratic Behavior

Actress Mischa Barton has been released from the hospital and has made a statement regarding her erratic behavior.

The 31-year-old said she went out on Wednesday to celebrate her birthday with friends and that someone slipped the drug GHB into her drink. People quoted Mischa’s statement after she was released from Cedars-Sinai the next day.

“Barton confirms that she has been released from the hospital — and says that someone gave her GHB while drinking on Wednesday night.”

The O.C. actress went into detail explaining her actions and how it felt to be supposedly drugged in the exclusive statement to People.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.”

Barton’s recounts of acting erratically support statements that police were called to her house on reports of a disturbance. TMZ reported Mischa was outside her Hollywood home early Thursday morning attempting to climb on a fence. She was also heard rambling while her friends watched in horror.

“Sources connected to Mischa tell us she was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering… and Ziggy Stardust.”

TMZ added Mischa was clad in a dress shirt and tie as police were called to respond to the home. It’s also stated Barton willingly left with responders.

“Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call for a jumper or possible overdose. Law enforcement sources tell us Mischa was voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.”

Mischa discussed her willingness to be admitted to the hospital in the statement to People as she said she knew something was wrong with her behavior. She also states she is now doing better after spending the night under the hospital’s care.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.”

Barton ended her statement by thanking those who helped her through the ordeal and tells women to always be aware of their surroundings. People also concluded by stating upon their arrival at her home Thursday morning, police found Mischa fully clothed and speaking incoherently before agreeing to be transported to the hospital via ambulance.

“Upon arriving at her residence, officers found the actress and one house guest. According to authorities, Barton was ‘fully clothed’ and ‘speaking in coherent statements’ before she willingly went to the hospital.”

While Barton is claiming she was drugged, some sources report the actress has been on a “downward spiral” as she abuses several drugs. Radar Online said Mischa has been doing cocaine and mushrooms, which may have led to her behavior this past week.

The site claims sources have stated they’ve witnessed Mischa doing these drugs several times, and this latest incident is no surprise.

“I was with her a few times in the past year or so. One time was at a dinner party and she was doing mushrooms! Not the kind you eat either. Who does shrooms at a dinner party?” the insider revealed. “Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke. She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space.”

And while Barton is reportedly trying to get back on the right path and pursue her career once more, the source claims she continues with self-destructive behaviors.

“She struggles with depression and she self medicated with the partying so when she hits bottom she hits hard.”

Mischa was also hospitalized in 2009 after suffering a mental breakdown. However, with conflicting reports on this latest hospital stay, fans of Barton may need to wait for more official reports to confirm or deny her claims of being drugged.

