Beyonce Pregnant Again? Video From Ad Campaign Appears To Show Baby Bump, Baby No. 2 Could Be On The Way

Beyonce could be pregnant again, video from a new ad campaign sparking speculation that she and Jay Z are expecting baby number two sometime soon.

A video surfaced on Friday of Beyonce for an Ivy Park ad campaign, one that appeared to show her with a baby bump. The video was since taken down, Hollywood Life reported, but not before images spread across the internet and speculation about Beyonce’s pregnancy exploded.

There was even a report from a Twitter fan site called Formation that the singer’s team took down the video as a way to conceal the pregnancy.

“We can EXCLUSIVELY CONFIRM that Beyonce is PREGNANT with her second child. That’s why her team deleted the new Ivy Park ad.”

Plenty of other celebrity news sites picked up on the rumor that Beyonce is pregnant again, with the Ivy Park pictures going viral.

This is far from the first time that reports claimed Beyonce is pregnant again. The singer has been surrounded by continual rumors that she’s having another baby, including a report from last summer that she was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump while on vacation.

This report again used pictures from Beyonce’s stomach to speculate about a pregnancy, OK! magazine reported (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

“According to OK! magazine, Beyonce was spotted covering up her stomach during a yacht date with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. Beyonce apparently made quite an effort to hide her fuller figure from the paparazzi cameras while keeping her hands strategically placed near her midsection. Either the singer might have had a heavy meal or she’s definitely pregnant by just not ready to make an announcement just yet.”

There were similar reports last January when Hollywood Life used pictures of Beyonce in bulky clothing to speculate that she was hiding a baby bump. At the time, sources close to the couple claimed that Beyonce was inspired to have a baby after seeing how much Kanye West changed when he had a son.

“Beyonce’s definitely trying to get pregnant,” a source told Hollywood Life. “HOVA has given her everything she’s wanted in life and she wants to give him the ultimate gift every father dreams of – a son! She’s been on the phone with Kim [Kardashian] constantly, asking about her pregnancy with Saint. But even more than that, B’s been interrogating Kim about what it’s like to have a son and asking about Kanye and Saint’s interactions.”

“It’s a bond that only a father has with his son and Kim explained to Bey that she wants to cry every time Kanye holds the boy,” the source added. “Beyonce was blown away by the connection that Kanye and Saint have and she wants Jay to experience that. They’re very sexually active and trying to achieve just that.”

It’s always difficult to determine whether there’s any truth to the rumors that Beyonce is pregnant. The singer has been one of the most popular targets for tabloid speculation, including continual reports that she and Jay Z are headed for divorce.

And reports predicting celebrity pregnancies have a very low rate of accuracy, especially those reports based on what appears to be a baby bump. Other reports have speculated about Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian based on the position of their midsection, so a bit of ill-fitting clothing or a bit of a bloated day is often enough to keep the rumor mill churning.

For her part, there has been no response from Beyonce on the rumors she is pregnant.

