‘Dance Moms’ Season 8 Renewed? Chloe Lukasiak Competes With ALDC Again, Why She’s No Longer Friends With Maddie Ziegler

Chloe Lukasiak is now officially back on Dance Moms. After much speculation about the ALDC alum returning for the Season 7 finale, Lifetime recently dropped a new promo, showing Chloe and Christi reunited with the rest of the Dance Moms cast. In a new interview, Chloe opened up about her return for Season 8 and her friendship with Maddie Ziegler.

Just as the ALDC is busy prepping for Nationals, Chloe Lukasiak and her mom, Christi, surprised the team in their dressing room, as seen in the new Dance Moms Season 7 promo.

“Who missed me?” Chloe asked her former teammates.

Surprising the Dance Moms Season 7 cast even more, Chloe Lukasiak revealed that she was actually thinking of competing again.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Chloe shared that while she has dabbled in acting, landing roles on Center Stage: On Pointe and Loophole, she still wanted to continue dancing in 2017. Although viewers only saw Chloe in the audience at the Dance Moms Season 7 finale, Chloe hinted that she might actually be part of Season 8.

“I want to keep doing both. Dance Moms right now, and then hopefully some more movies you’ll see,” she teased.

Chloe Lukasiak shared that she had the idea to return to Dance Moms after she heard that the show might be ending soon. Even though she left the reality series in 2014, Chloe said that Dance Moms would always have a special place in her heart.

“It made me really sad, because that was my childhood, that was how I grew up. I was like, maybe we should go back for Nationals. I would love to see them dance and kind of see what everyone’s been up to,” Chloe said.

Hearing that Chloe Lukasiak is interested to return to Dance Moms for Season 8 seemed to have sparked interest in the Lifetime producers. Although there have been rumors that the show is ending in Season 7, following Abby Lee Miller’s legal troubles, it seems like the show might have been renewed for another season. Chloe shared that everyone was thrilled to have them back on the series.

“My mom got in touch with them, and they were like, yes! Come back! We’ll see what’s going to happen next. It was really amazing. It was a little bit different, because the team has changed a lot since I’ve left. There were people I’d never met before, but for me it was very much like walking back to my own home. I was like, that is my childhood.”

Following Chloe Lukasiak’s unexpected return to Dance Moms, some fans cannot help but wonder if Maddie Ziegler would also come back for Season 8. It seems, however, that Maddie still has a lot on her plate right now. Chloe admitted that she lost contact with Maddie, and the rest of the Dance Moms original cast, because of their busy schedules.

“Nia and I have always been close, but I don’t get to see Maddie and Brooke that often. It’s just hard to stay close when you’re traveling all over the world. We’re not as close as we used to be, but that’s just kind of what happens, unfortunately.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Maddie Ziegler felt that her relationship with Chloe Lukasiak changed when the latter left Dance Moms in 2014. The Book of Henry star added that they haven’t spoken in a long time. Because of their conflicting schedules, Chloe even had to miss her birthday party back in May.

“We haven’t really talked to each other and things have changed between us… It’s really sad because I obviously miss her,” Maddie said.

Dance Moms Season 7 airs Tuesdays on Lifetime.

