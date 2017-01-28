Brad Pitt And Johnny Depp Are Both Available Again: Kendall Jenner Calls Them Both ‘Eye Candy’

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are both available again. Depp’s divorce from Amber Heard is finalized, while Brad and Angelina have at least ironed out the most volatile aspects of their divorce. Both men seem to be enjoying their lives again, after two of the most publicized breakups of 2016.

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have had very similar experiences recently as they both faced messy divorces and accusations of abuse. Pitt’s separation was especially traumatic as he temporarily lost custody of his children. Recently, though, Brad has been cleared of any sort of abuse both by law enforcement and child services. Now, he is able to spend time with his children.

Thankfully, Johnny Depp’s children were not at risk in his divorce since both are from a previous relationship. His ex-wife Amber Heard, however, got custody of the couple’s dogs.

Johnny Depp was on tour with Hollywood Vampires throughout most of his own marital separation. Depp focused on his music and was surrounded by supportive friends like Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Marilyn Manson.

Brad Pitt hid away as much as possible from September through December of 2016. Only allowed to see his own children for four hours on Christmas Day according to The Sun, Brad was quoted expressing his misery.

“This has been the worst holiday season of my life.”

Men like Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt find themselves in the spotlight most of the time. They normally enjoy it, but with deeply personal and hurtful situations being aired, facing people could be doubly difficult when the whole world is watching.

Brad Pitt has been getting out more in 2017, though. Since the New Year, Brad made a brief appearance at the Golden Globes on January 8, where he received a standing ovation from a supportive crowd. Inspired by the warm welcome, Pitt attended a fundraiser in Malibu on January 14 and threw a private party on January 18, according to US Weekly magazine.

Johnny Depp also attended an awards ceremony. Johnny received a People’s Choice Award on January 18 for Favorite Movie Icon. The Telegraph quotes Depp’s warm acceptance speech.

“I came here for one reason, and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me. Thank you. You very graciously invited me here once again tonight. I appreciate it. You have no idea how much I appreciate it. I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and your well wishes to me and my family.”

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have found that their fans and friends remained supportive during this difficult time. Both Depp and Pitt enjoy a loyal fan base. It is hoped that both actors will feel comfortable going out and attending social gatherings.

Though Kendall Jenner has not weighed in on either divorce, she did have a bit to say about both Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt on her website according to MTV, who quoted Kendall’s comments.

“There’s just no eye candy like a young Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp or Heath Ledger. There’s something about the old-school vibe of these guys — they don’t make ’em like this anymore, haha!”

Coming from Kendall Jenner, that says a lot for Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp’s sex appeal. Just think, Kendall dates Harry Styles. Miss Jenner seems to concede both these actors are a bit old for her, though.

Kendall Jenner is correct about one thing, though, Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have been and probably always will be known for being “eye candy.” They are also masterful actors with the awards and box office successes to prove it.

Johnny Depp won the hearts of millions with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. From Edward Scissor Hands to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Johnny Depp has really given a lot to the film industry.

Brad Pitt, is also a beloved heartthrob to millions, but like Johnny Depp, he is also recognized as one of the finest actors ever to grace the big screen. Though Pitt is probably best known for his roles in Fight Club, World War Z, 12 Monkeys and Interview with the Vampire, as well as numerous other great films, perhaps Brad was at his absolute hottest in Snatch.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has already moved on, according to The Sun. Amber Heard has been seeing Elon Musk since the summer of 2016. Musk, 45-years-old, is not only a billionaire, he’s also a tech genius, and mastermind behind the SpaceX plan to colonize Mars.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is currently the subject of numerous dating rumors, but there is no proof Angelina is dating anyone.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp will probably start dating again too eventually, but neither seems in a hurry to get into another relationship so soon. Brad is spending time with his children and going out to parties and events occasionally.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are single again and certainly very attractive as Kendall Jenner pointed out.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin and Larry Busacca/Getty Images]