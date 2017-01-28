‘Vikings’ Season 5: Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Character Introduced In Season 4 Episode 20 Finale

The season finale of Vikings Season 4, episode 20 will continue the battle in Wessex and introduce a new character played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The actor will play a major role in Vikings Season 5, and we have details about the character and what to expect in the upcoming season.

The promo for Episode 20 shows the sons of Ragnar seeing through their late fathers plan and are battling their way through Wessex. Ivar the Boneless also proved that he is truly his father’s son as his military strategic thinking proved to be fruitful and therefore, he is much more than a violent hothead his brother think him to be.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Vikings Season 5 is already 20 episodes into production and Jonathan Rhys Meyers character is a warrior bishop and was discovered during research for the series.

“I was looking at the history books, and I came across these warrior bishops. The antecedents of the Knights Templar: these are people who were absolutely religious, yet they put on armor and they fought. Don’t let their priestly status fool you, either. They were crazy! They believed totally in Christianity and the message, and yet, on the battlefield, they were totally berserk.”

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who appeared in Showtime’s The Tudors, will play a warrior bishop named Heahmund and will be a formidable opponent to Ivar the Boneless, who has proven his leadership skills in Vikings Season 4, Episode 19 with his military intellect.

Heahmund was a Saxon Bishop of Sherborne, and the Vikings creator has compared Meyers portrayal of the historic figure to Richard III of England who was also killed in battle.

Vikings Season 5 will have at least 20 episodes, and it is unlikely that Ragnar will return as a ghost or in the consciousness of his sons. The series is moving on to the next generation, and some fans suspect that Floki or another major character will meet their end in Season 4, Episode 20 of Vikings.

The Vikings creator reveals that Meyers’ character is a religious fanatic despite his violent tendencies, and he also explained why the actor is perfect for the role during his interview with EW.

“Johnny is just perfect for this crazed, religiously obsessed guy, who is also a sinner. He’s a passionate guy, drawn towards women. He sins, and then when he sins, he punishes himself.”

Vikings Season 4, Episode 20 is titled “The Reckoning” and the synopsis for the finale episode is as follows.

“Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan; Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.”

The creator of Vikings has hinted at more death during the battle between the great Viking army and the Saxons. King Ecbert has proven to be cunning and will likely have a plan that doesn’t include his loyal son Aethelwulf, who is last seen getting ambushed by Ivar’s trap. While it is likely that the Vikings will have success with the ambush, Ivar may recognize Aethelwulf as a high-value prisoner and keep him alive for the time being.

The trailer reveals that Ecbert abandoned his stronghold when the Vikings arrived, which suggests that his plan may involve Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ new character Headmund, who is set to debut on the episode before Vikings Season 5.

King Harald Finehair is also planning on becoming the King of Norway and has already made plans to take over Kattegat. However, Lagertha managed to defend the realm in the absence of the main army. It is unclear how Ragnar’s sons will react to him when they return. However, Bjorn is already aware of King Harald’s ambition.

Vikings Season 5 will premiere later this year as Season 4 concludes Wednesday on History.

