Kanye West: His Plans To Prevent Kim Kardashian Divorce, To Appear On ‘KUWTK’?

Kanye West is doing everything he can to prevent Kim Kardashian from filing for divorce, it has been alleged.

The “Real Friends” rapper has had his fair share of ups and downs as of late, including his sudden meltdown in November, that would ultimately leave him hospitalized for eight days.

It’s said that Kim has struggled to support Kanye with most of the things he’s done in recent months, such as his infamous rant about Beyonce and Jay Z during his Saint Pablo Tour. Kardashian also didn’t approve of West’s decision to meet up with Donald Trump in December, just days after being released from the UCLA Medical Center.

Kim has argued that she doesn’t have the energy to support her husband while she’s still dealing with the aftermath of being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris.

The incident, which took place in October, has left Kim traumatized, so to then be dealing with Kanye West’s rants and chaotic antics has severely affected the couple’s marriage.

According to People, however, Kanye is doing all that he can to make it up to his wife, having realized that his actions in recent months have been uncalled for and despicable, to say the least.

Having realized that putting Kim under so much pressure in the midst of dealing with the Paris ordeal, the father-of-two is compromising with the reality star as much as he can, having already told Kim that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make their marriage work.

After all, it was only four weeks ago when Us Weekly claimed that Kim had already been thinking about divorcing Kanye West, allegedly telling friends and family that she had reached her breaking point and couldn’t deal with the rapper’s erratic behavior any longer.

“Kanye West is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” a source tells People. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

Kim was allegedly unsure about the idea of giving Kanye West another chance, mainly because she supposedly couldn’t see him changing his ways, but from what Hollywood Life has gathered, the 39-year-old has made quite the improvement.

Aside from having agreed to appear on forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kanye West has been spending more time with his family, especially now that he’s taken a break from the music and fashion industry.

Kim has certainly seen a drastic change in West — big enough for her to reconsider her decision in allegedly wanting to file for divorce. It’s further stressed, however, that her marriage to Kanye still isn’t perfect, and probably never will be. But as long as the couple can get back to a point where they happily love one another again while raising their two children, that’s all that matters.

“It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now,” a source continued to tell the news outlet. “Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye West has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that.”

“With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

West made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed that the rapper had opted to stay at home while Kim and her family members decided to take a brief trip to Costa Rica with the children.

While rumor has it that the TV star allegedly forced West to stay at home in order to prevent any arguments or rants from kicking off, sources close to the couple stress that Kanye is enjoying some alone time, adding that Kim never banned him from making the trip.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]