Trump’s Twitter: Chinese New Year Sees The Chinese Impersonating Donald Trump Online

Happy Year of The Rooster! Today marks the first day of the Chinese New Year, and the Chinese are celebrating by (among other ways) mocking the new President of the United States, humorously forging Trump’s social media correspondence.

The New York Post reports that a new startup called “Jing,” which is located in Hong Kong, released an app just in time for Chinese New Year that allows users to create images of what look like Donald Trump tweets with personalized messages. And when we say “look like Donald Trump tweets,” we are not exaggerating. The fake tweet the app generates include’s Trump’s “@RealDonaldTrump” Twitter handle, Trump’s up-to-date profile picture, and even a real-time timestamp. This bald-faced impersonation of another person’s account may violate Twitter’s terms and conditions, but, thanks to extremely lax Chinese intellectual property laws, it’s happening anyway.

What with the fake Trump tweets being essentially identical to the actual article, countless Chinese are using the app to generate the forgeries.

Not everyone is going the obvious route and generating ridiculous messages that make Trump look like an idiot; some people are trying to take advantage of Trump’s global credibility to promote certain online goods.

Others are simply surprising their contacts with personalized Chinese New Year greeting’s that appear to be from The Donald himself. One such tweet reads “Wish everyone a very happy Chinese Lunar New Year! I LOVE CHINA! I love the Chinese people, just as I love Melania or Ivanka!”

Many others, though, are doing the first thing that would come to mind for most people; mocking Trump by generating misinformed, foolish, or offensive Tweets that sound like he might have written them. Most of these tweets make a point to imitate Trump’s signature Twitter cadence and his liberal use of the exclamation point. Unfortunately, most of them are also riddled with grammatical and/or spelling errors.

“@Jesus, such a loser. Washes people’s feet. Very dirty. Would be nothing without daddy. Mom wasn’t a virgin, needs to be said. SAD!” reads one of them. Good point, Mr. Trump.

Still others are written entirely in Chinese. Many who saw them thought that they were real anyway, though, and that Trump had either learned some Chinese or had his own words translated as a way to mend ties with China after a campaign that frequently demonized the country.

The reason the forged Trump tweets, even the rather ridiculous ones, are fairly believable is that Donald Trump’s outspoken Twitter presence has become notorious. As The Inquisitr noted previously, Trump’s Twitter is often mocked in the media and, at times, causes even other members of his own cabinet to shake their heads, as shown in the hilariously orchestrated SNL skit embedded below.

Another aid to the credibility of the Tweets, for the Chinese at least, is that Twitter is blocked there and users without a VPN cannot log onto the site to see if the supposed Trump tweets were actually posted by him. However, reports Buzzfeed, Twitter being blocked is not stopping people from spreading the fake tweet images over other social media that is allowed in China, like the Facebook-esque site “Weibo.”

Whether you see the fake tweets as reprehensible acts of identity theft or just harmless jokes, the whole ordeal is a nice reminder that the Chinese public has a sense of humor about the Trump presidency. It’s certainly a fitting way to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

To try out the fake Donald Trump tweet generator for yourself, click here. Keep in mind, though, that distributing these publicly could result in a violation of Twitter’s terms of use, and that The Inquisitr isn’t encouraging sharing them on the internet.

Again, happy Chinese New Year!

[Featured image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]