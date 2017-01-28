Chris Brown Furious Over Karrueche Tran Promoting 2Chainz Music Amid Soulja Boy Feud

Chris Brown is furious after having seen Karrueche Tran promote 2Chainz’s music on her official Twitter page.

Brown is said to be annoyed at the fact that his ex-girlfriend continues to mingle with his circle of friends, all while trying to maintain somewhat of a career away from the 27-year-old, who credits himself for making Karrueche a household name.

Tran took to her Twitter page, revealing a Spotify advertisement of herself, urging fans to head over to the streaming service and listen to 2Chainz’s trap music playlist.

“Helped big bro 2 Chainz curate this weeks music selection for #PrettyGirlsLikeTrapMusic Check it out!!,” Karrueche wrote, attaching a sexy photo of herself that was presumably added to get people checking out the playlist.

Hollywood Life claims that Chris Brown is far from happy over the fact that Karrueche continues to surround herself with his close friends. What’s even more worrying to him is that she’s doing business with them.

The “With You” singer is frustrated by his ex-girlfriend’s moves because she has firmly stressed that she doesn’t want anything to do with Brown. The socialite was heartbroken when she learned that Chris had fathered a secret love child named Royalty that was born while the twosome was said to have been in a committed relationship.

Karrueche called it quits right then and there, feeling as if Brown didn’t respect her enough to remain faithful.

And while the “Loyal” hitmaker has accepted Karrueche’s decision to move on with her life, she’s failing to do so by continuously linking up with his friends and evidently pocketing thousands of dollars in trying to build her own brand through her association to some of Brown’s connections.

“This is why Chris thinks girls he f**ks with are out to use him and why he doesn’t trust them. He brought Karrueche on the scene and now she’s mingling with his friends and doing projects with them and helping them hype their upcoming album,” the source gushed.

“Like really? Chris got love for 2Chainz but this is a low blow. Then again, these girls are for everybody. Chris is just mad Karrueche’s still making a name for herself after he put her on and he ain’t even got a thank you from her yet. He’s waiting patiently. But he won’t hold his breath.”

It’s frustrating for Chris Brown to know that his ex-girlfriend wants him to keep his distance from her, yet she continues to work with his friends. If anything, the R&B star would want Karrueche to keep her distance from the people he regularly stays in touch with.

Judging by what the source has gathered, Breezy is very careful with the women he now brings into his life, having gotten the impression that women such as Karrueche were more into the idea of building a brand for themselves than actually wanting to be with him.

News of Chris Brown’s anger at his former lover continuously associating herself with his friends to further her own career comes just weeks after reports revealed that the singer is planning to release his forthcoming album later this year.

On December 15, Chris debuted his first single, “Party,” from the record, Billboard reports. The song featured Usher and Gucci Mane and is said to have been a teaser to what fans can expect from the upcoming music that Chris Brown plans to put out later this year. A release date has yet to be confirmed by RCA, Chris’ record label.

What do you make of Brown’s comments regarding Karrueche supporting 2Chainz? Do you think she had ill intentions at hand to promote the rapper’s playlist, considering the fact that he’s one of Brown’s closest friends?

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]