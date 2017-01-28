Model Katherine Webb Criticized For Caption On Photo Of Baby Son’s Butt Dimples

Katherine Webb, model and wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron, is getting some criticism after she shared a photo showcasing her baby son’s butt dimples.

However, it’s not the baby’s nakedness that has people upset, instead it’s the caption Katherine used when posting the image. The 27-year-old former Miss Alabama shared the image on Thursday with the controversial caption “the only time butt dimples are cute.”

It seems Webb stopped to snap the quick photo before giving 8-month-old Tripp his bath. And while it may seem innocent enough, some are calling the caption insensitive.

The only time butt dimples are cute ???????????? #bathtimebaby A photo posted by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

People have taken to commenting on Katherine’s photo as they either support her or argue against the so-called body shaming photo. One Instagram user chimed in to say dimples are cute at any age, not just for babies.

“butt dimples r cute at any age”

Another commenter found issue with Katherine’s attitude about imperfections.

“it is not about b****ing, but rather wanting to change what is beauty and what is not in the world today. It is not the baby I am commenting on. It is the attitude being passed on.”

And yet, others didn’t understand what all the fuss was about as Katherine may very well have been making a light-hearted comment not meant to be taken so seriously.

“I don’t get the issue… cmon people, don’t you have anything else better to do?”

However, perhaps it’s the issue that having dimples on booties is common, and people don’t appreciate the idea of a model telling them their imperfections aren’t “cute.” One commenter brought this fact up to the rest of Katherine’s viewers as they stated despite many people having butt dimples, people really aren’t fond of the marks.

“Lol to the people criticizing that dimples aren’t cute. Yes many have them but do you love them, if so power to you, but I don’t like mine (like 90% of the people out there)…”

Of course, there were also those commenters telling people to go workout if they aren’t happy with their own butt dimples. People reported on the controversy as Katherine doesn’t seem to be backing down by deleting the photo or changing the caption, which is something the beauty queen does not do even in the face of backlash.

The site quoted some comments that clarified why so many people are upset over Webb’s words.

“It’s natural to have butt dimples, not everyone’s perfect. Stop encouraging body shaming.”

People also added that model Ashley Graham shared a photo of her cellulite and dimples this week as she works to encourage her fans to embrace their imperfections.

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

“While Ashley Graham is sharing pictures celebrating her cellulite, fellow model Katherine Webb is drawing criticism after posting a photo of her son’s rear with the caption: ‘The only time butt dimples are cute.'”

While Graham stated she wants women to not be ashamed of a few “lumps and bumps,” people are arguing Katherine is trying to shame people about theirs.

“@KatherineWebb gotta stop body shaming, you’re beautiful and perfect, we get it!”

This isn’t the first time Katherine has brought up body issues as they relate to her son, either. Just one month after giving birth, the model shared a bikini selfie as she told her followers she’s finally starting to feel good about her body again after having gained 44 pounds during pregnancy.

In the caption on her “shameless selfie,” Katherine told her fans and followers that she wasn’t trying to sound humble.

“Note: I gained 44 pounds during my pregnancy, so this post isn’t meant to be “humble”. Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini..okkkkk”

She offered no apologies as she flaunted her thin postpartum figure. However, fans shouldn’t be surprised to find the former beauty queen and model discussing body issues as her toned physique is her claim to fame.

[Featured Image by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images]