‘Days Of Our Lives’: Chad And Gabi Go Missing – Does Deimos Kiriakis Go Too Far On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) is going to become worried when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) go missing. According to the preview clip for next week, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) completely loses control and may end up going too far.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Right now in Salem, the Kiriakis, DiMera, and Hernandez families are at war. Last week, Abigail and Gabi tried to fix the problem by going undercover. Gabi snuck into Myron’s office and began flirting with him and even took some selfies. Then, she tried to wiggle information out of Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) tech guy. However, Abby had to cut it short because Gabi texted and warned that Dario was on his way. She didn’t get out of the office quick enough because she had to come up with an excuse to give to Dario.

Then, on Days Of Our Lives, Abigail and Gabi ran into Chad DiMera, who was wondering why his wife was dressed so provocatively. Once again, she had to come up with a quick excuse.

As for what is coming up next week, NBC released a weekly preview clip. It shows that Chad and Gabi will come face to face with Deimos Kiriakis. He isn’t there to chat, either. Deimos has a gun pointed at them, and it is clear he has completely lost control. Furthermore, in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers tease that Abigail will become worried when Chad and Gabi go missing.

It isn’t likely that Deimos kills Chad or Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. However, where does he take them and what exactly is his goal? Is it to get revenge for Dario allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him? The same man that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) stabbed when she believed he was going to murder her fiancé?

As fans know, Nicole is facing attempted murder charges. Those charges were the last straw for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who decided that she is going to keep baby Holly. Her main reason for keeping Nicole in the dark about her biological child is because she believes that Deimos is dangerous and evil. In Chloe’s mind, she is protecting Nicole’s baby. However, the truth is now out in the open thanks to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) convincing Chloe to tell Nicole everything.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Unfortunately, Nicole had just been arrested on Days Of Our Lives. Chloe is now using the criminal charges as well as Nicole’s relationship with Deimos as justification for keeping Holly. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) was right when she told Chloe that the little girl belongs with her mother. Chloe listened to what Maggie had to say, but insists that Holly is safer with her.

With Nicole facing attempted murder charges and fighting Chloe for custody of baby Holly, what is Deimos thinking? Is Nicole’s situation and fighting with the DiMera and Hernandez families causing him to completely snap? Even though Chloe is wrong for what she is doing to Nicole, this was exactly the point she was trying to make.

Word is getting around Salem that Chloe and Nicole overheard Deimos threatening to kill Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) on Days Of Our Lives. Andre is safe for now, but Chad and Gabi go missing. It won’t take long before somebody figures out that Deimos is responsible. Everyone will expect Deimos to be with Nicole now that she is out on bail. The fact that he isn’t with her or at the Kiriakis mansion will raise some red flags.

Will Deimos Kiriakis go too far when Chad and Gabi go missing? Will this cause Nicole to break up with her fiancé? If so, will Chloe finally agree to give Nicole her baby on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]