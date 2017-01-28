Kim Kardashian Reportedly Bans Kanye West From ‘KUWTK’ Costa Rica Holiday Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian reportedly banned Kanye West from joining her on a brief trip to Costa Rica with her family members.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the 36-year-old feared that taking Kanye on the much-needed holiday was bound to cause arguments, making the getaway trip anything but a vacation that Kim Kardashian has supposedly been organizing for a while.

This is said to be the reality star’s first time that she actually gets to spend some quality time with her family members, who have all cleared their schedules to be with one another.

For Kim Kardashian, the trip to Costa Rica is rather significant to her, since it’s also the first vacation she’s had since the horrific incident she faced in Paris back in October, where she was gagged and thrown into a bathtub before having all of her belongings stolen from the apartment she stayed at.

Considering the supposed fact that Kim and Kanye have had their fair share of arguments in recent months, Kardashian doesn’t want to bring that negative energy on this trip with her family around, Celeb Dirty Laundry alleges.

She’s solely focused on spending time with her siblings and getting a break from all the drama that she’s surrounded herself in lately. Dealing with the Paris robbery scare, Kanye’s hospitalization, and the supposed thoughts of potentially divorcing the rapper, Kim allegedly wants to enjoy this holiday away from her husband to clear her mind from all the stress she’s been under.

“That’s why fans aren’t surprised that Kanye won’t be going to Costa Rica with the Kardashians. Kim simply wants a drama free vacation. She doesn’t want to deal with Kanye’s erratic behavior or, worse, unpredictable meltdowns,” the outlet claims.

“Of course, this isn’t the first time Kanye West is being shunned by the Kardashian and Jenner family. Back in December it was reported that Kanye West did not attend the Kardashian family dinner on Christmas Day.”

An insider close to Kim Kardashian have stressed in recent weeks that Kanye did attend the Christmas party at Kris Jenner’s home — he just didn’t stay very long.

Regarding the couple’s marriage, however, it’s no secret that there’s been trouble in paradise, as revealed by Us Weekly, an outlet that seemed to be very much under the impression that Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye was bound to come to an end.

While CDL is claiming that Kim instructed her husband to stay at home while she enjoys her vacation with the family, other reports have since claimed that Kanye West chose not to follow his wife on the trip to Costa Rica because he’s actively working on his forthcoming album.

If that’s the case, it would heavily contradict Kanye’s initial decision to take a break from the music industry, with sources having claimed back in December that the “Stronger” rapper was solely focused on spending more time with his family and working on his mental health.

West was hospitalized in November, spending eight days at UCLA’s Medical Center against his will. His friends feared that he could potentially put other people in danger, having seen the rapper express his frustration in a very erratic manner, leading them with no other option but to have him hospitalized.

It’s believed that Kim Kardashian and her family flew out to Costa Rica with their camera crew, insinuating that all will be filmed for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns on the E! network in March.

Only then will fans get to know the truth behind Kanye’s absence from the trip. Did Kim Kardashian really ban her husband from joining her family in Costa Rica?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]