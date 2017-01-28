Bella Hadid: ‘Kendall, Kylie Jenner Take Sides Amid Ongoing Selena Gomez War’ Over The Weeknd

Bella Hadid has reportedly forced Kendall and Kylie Jenner to choose sides amid her ongoing war with Selena Gomez.

As previously reported, the model was stunned when she found out that the former Disney Channel star had been seeing her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, stressing that she had plans to reconcile with the singer prior to learning about his involvement with the 24-year-old.

Bella was livid because Selena, who she considered a friend, didn’t even give her a heads up about the relationship, nor did she reach out to Hadid’s sister, Gigi, giving them the impression that Gomez had ill intentions at hand and is now looked upon as a backstabber to the fashion icons.

Bella Hadid is so furious about the whole situation, particularly because she recently found out that the romance between Gomez and The Weeknd has been going on for months, only making matters worse since she had only split from the R&B artist in November.

According to Hollywood Life, the drama concerning Selena has made Bella Hadid very conscious of the people she surrounds herself with. Having considered the “Come And Get It” star as a close pal, she’s now realized that certain people she once considered good friends aren’t who they portrayed themselves to be.

Because of this, Bella Hadid is asking the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner to take sides in the ongoing feud because she most definitely doesn’t want to surround herself with people that tolerate or support Selena’s behavior.

While she wouldn’t necessarily be upset about losing more friends, she wants to be certain that the people who she considers her friends aren’t backstabbers — if any of her pals want to continue associating themselves with Gomez, Bella Hadid wants nothing to do with them, a source makes it known.

“Bella is still very upset over this and wants people to take sides,” the insider gushed. “Most people are trying to stay neutral, but she’s got her family backing her up. Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] are also firmly on her side.”

Last week, it was already mentioned that Kylie had taken Bella’s side in her feud with Selena, Cosmopolitan reveals, telling the 20-year-old that she desperately wants her to get back with The Weeknd.

Reports claimed that Kylie and Hadid would often go on date nights with their boyfriends, but now that Selena has gotten in the picture and gone on to date The Weeknd, their dynamic has changed and Kylie sees that Bella is still very much in love with her on-again, off-again beau.

Sources claim that Kylie wants to try her best to get the couple back together, giving the impression that she doesn’t care about the fact that Selena is seeing the “Starboy” hitmaker. To know that Gomez mishandled the situation and gone behind her friend’s back by dating the man she still had feelings for was uncalled for and very dishonest, an insider continued to stress.

So far, Bella Hadid has remained rather quiet about the whole thing via social media, but from what reports have gathered, she’s heartbroken and completely miserable about the relationship between Gomez and The Weeknd.

Again, it should be mentioned that Bella was the one who reportedly called it quits with The Weeknd, supposedly because she felt that their hectic schedules were not allowing them to spend enough time together. But Hadid had every intention to eventually reconcile with her ex-lover.

What do you think? Is Bella Hadid right for making her famous friends choose sides in the midst of her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez?

