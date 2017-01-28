The Weeknd ‘Secretly Dated Selena Gomez For A Year,’ Bella Hadid Blindsided By Alleged Affair

The Weeknd reportedly shared a fling with Selena Gomez for a year while dating supermodel, Bella Hadid.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 20-year-old was gobsmacked to find out that her pal, Selena Gomez, was hooking up with her ex-boyfriend, since Bella was supposedly convinced she was bound to reconcile with The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, in the near future.

Hadid allegedly ended the relationship in November, stressing that their hectic schedules had prevented them from spending quality time with one another, consequently leaving her with no other option but to call it quits for the time being.

Little did Bella know, however, that The Weeknd had already formed another relationship behind her back. The romance with Selena Gomez hasn’t been going on for a couple of weeks, as some sources have claimed, it’s been a thing for over a year.

According to In Touch, as cited by Gossip Cop, The Weeknd and Selena were first introduced to one another in late 2015, and after their first encounter, it wasn’t long before the twosome formed a relationship away from the people they were reportedly dating at the time.

While Abel was seeing Bella, Selena shared a supposed on-again, off-again romance with music producer Zedd. It’s unclear whether Gomez was still seeing Zedd at the time she started getting serious with The Weeknd, but the “Starboy” hitmaker was definitely dating Bella, a source affirms.

“Bella doesn’t even know the half of it,” a source stressed, insinuating that the Victoria’s Secret runway model has yet to hear about her ex-boyfriend’s alleged cheating ways. “Things are about to get way worse. Bella is going to be livid when she finds out Selena has been secretly dating The Weeknd for a year.”

“Selena wasn’t honest with a lot of her friends about what was going on. The Weeknd strung her along for months, promising he would end things with Bella. Hadid had her suspicions that there was someone else, but little does she know that person is Selena!”

Bella was completely shocked to find out that Selena had been seeing her ex-boyfriend, mainly because the “Hands To Myself” singer didn’t even make the attempt to reach out and notify her prior to going public with the relationship.

Bella’s sister, Gigi, is said to be best friends with Selena, and she didn’t receive anything either. Gomez’s actions have caused quite the rift between the siblings and their former pal, who they have since branded as a traitor and a backstabber, it’s been alleged.

Had Selena explained herself about her situation with The Weeknd, it would’ve been better than to not tell them at all, because from what sources have said, Gigi and Bella no longer want to be associated with the pop princess. This means that Gomez could potentially be forced out of Taylor Swift’s girl squad, with one insider saying that the singer would happily oblige to the order.

The 24-year-old is head over heels in love with The Weeknd, and while she may not have handled the situation accordingly, Gomez is refusing to apologize for how things transpired, with sources close to the situation stressing that Selena was never known to be best friends with Bella.

Of course, now that it’s being claimed that The Weeknd has been seeing the “Come & Get It” artist for more than a year, it would evidently mean that the twosome shared an affair behind Bella’s back.

Should that be the case, sources say that Hadid will be sickened to her stomach with the idea of having spent an entire year with a man who was secretly hooking up with another woman — someone that Bella had considered a friend.

Do you believe rumors that The Weeknd was cheating on Bella with Selena?

