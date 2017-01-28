The Weeknd Calls Himself ‘Uncle Abel’ As He Holds Manager’s Newborn Baby

The Weeknd is considering himself an “uncle” as he shares a photo while holding his manager’s newborn baby.

The 26-year-old singer shared the photo Friday afternoon as he cradles his manager Tony Sal’s baby. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, captioned the moment “Uncle Abel” as he shared the post with his 9 million followers. In just eight hours, the photo received over 435,000 likes as fans took to commenting on the post.

The Weeknd’s fans seemed to really enjoy seeing the singer with a baby, even though it clearly is not his child. Some Instagram users said “congratulations” while others called the photo “cute.”

“okay my ovaries just collapsed”

“THIS BEAUTIFUL PICTURE THO, MY HEART MY SOUL I CAN’T TAKE IT OMG”

Uncle Abel A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Abel tagged both his manager and his manager’s wife, Rima Fakih-Slaiby, in the post. The new mother shared an image of Tony Sal holding the newborn as it seems the couple had yet to take their baby home. While the surroundings are not clear in The Weeknd’s post, it does seem as if the singer stopped by the hospital to meet the newest member of his team.

My life in one picture ???? Welcome to the world baby Rima W. Slaiby #RWS A photo posted by Rima Fakih Slaiby (@rimafakih) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Sal also gives shoutouts to The Weeknd on his Instagram account as he shares in the success. However, their relationship didn’t seem too personal until Abel shared the photo on Friday, proving it’s more than just work between the manager and singer.

According to Billboard, Abel has been working with his manager Sal and another named Amir “Cash” Esmailian since before his career rocketed to the top of the charts as the trio met in Canada, where the singer originates.

While The Weeknd shared the photo on Friday, a source reports the baby was born Wednesday. It seems Abel’s team waited a few days before sharing the image online.

“Lebanese former beauty queen Rima Fakih and her hubby welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday.”

The site also included a wedding photo from Tony Sal’s marriage to Rima in which The Weeknd can be seen posing with the couple. And while his manager is home caring for a new baby daughter, Abel is vacationing in Italy with Selena Gomez, reports E! News.

@selenagomez @theweeknd #theweeknd #selenagomez #selenainsta #selenainsta A photo posted by Selena Gomez My Queen???? (@sg_my_princess_) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:27am PST

“Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are taking their romance to a different continent. The couple traveled to the Italian city of Florence…”

The pair were photographed together as they held hands while touring the city. Gomez can be seen with her arms around Abel as they visit museums and enjoy one another’s company. Just two days prior to their overseas trip, the couple were spotted at a Los Angeles Dave and Buster’s where sources say they both seemed very relaxed.

“Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed. They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other’s company…[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!”

It seems Abel now has two new ladies in his life to gush over: Selena and baby Rima. However, The Weeknd has yet share photos of his girlfriend on social media as the only photos of the pair together come from fans and the paparazzi. But just in case anyone is doubting whether or not his relationship with Gomez is the real deal, several sources report the couple is very much enjoying one another’s company.

“He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.”

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]