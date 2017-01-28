Bella Hadid Called ‘Too Skinny’ In Recent Photo Showing Off Model’s Figure

Bella Hadid can’t seem to catch a break as she continues to make headlines, however, this time it’s for her thin model figure.

Hadid wrapped up Paris Fashion Week by posing for a photo with one of her new advertisements, and fans couldn’t help but notice how thin she looks. The 20-year-old model poses for a quick photo in front of a store window as she says goodbye to Paris. She wears leather leggings and an oversized jacket, but her super-skinny legs are the main focus as fans took notice.

New new ! Thanks #ZadigSS17 @zadigetvoltaire ???????????? Bye Paris! A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Instagram users left comments on the photo as they either expressed concern over her physique or told her she looks amazing.

“So skinny”

Others stated that her thin figure is “scary” as Bella displayed her lithe legs.

“Her legs. f****n scary man” “Where your curves at”

Some Instagram users told her to eat more than an almond a day as they implied the model must not consume a lot given her thin stature.

“Wow you are super skinny!! Please eat more that an almond a day.”

Of course, most of Bella’s followers weighed in to tell her she looks stunning as they called her “goals.”

“How perfect!!” “Damn prettiest you’re @bellahadid”

One commenter even stated she’s more attractive than Selena Gomez, who her ex The Weeknd is said to be currently dating.

“You’re better than his new girl.”

However, this isn’t the first time Bella has been called out for being thin as Hollywood Life reported on a Nike campaign the model did last year.

“Fans online seem to think the supermodel is looking a little too skinny these days, as showcased in her latest campaign with Nike.”

It seems the public found fault with the fact Hadid’s ribcage is visible as the 5′ 9″ model wears revealing workout clothes in the ad.

“The biggest problem people seem to have with Bella’s ad is that she doesn’t look like an athlete because of her frail frame and the fact that you can see her ribcage.”

But the controversy didn’t stop there as people began to associate Nike as a brand that promotes unhealthy body image for casting Bella in the ad.

“Nike as a brand is also being slammed for ‘endorsing eating disorders’ and ‘promoting anorexia.'”

People spoke out against the Nike campaign as they shared their thoughts on Twitter, according to Hollywood Life. People called Nike a “sellout” as the brand cast a model instead of an athlete.

“What ever happened to putting athletes as the face of athletic brands? Nike might have lost a customer by putting Bella Hadid as their face.”

Cosmopolitan also covered the drama as the site quoted social media comments claiming “this is why young girls get eating disorders,” proving the public was not taking the issue lightly.

“Yeh this is why young girls get eating disorders, when being abnormally thin is glorified. Well done @nike.”

People reported on Bella’s diet and her “accidental weight loss” as the model opened up about her workout routine. Hadid said her weight fluctuates a lot, and that she didn’t mean to lose weight in the weeks leading up to the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back. But it’s not my fault.”

Hadid is publicly battling Lyme Disease, which may be partly to blame for her “accidental” weight loss. However, she also stated that judging someone based on their weight is not fair as everyone’s bodies are different.

“My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

Bella did add that she was adhering to a strict regimen as she prepared for the show and addressed her critics’ opinions.

“I worked out so hard and everybody is like, ‘Oh, she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah.'”

While Bella stated she was eating protein and working out three hours a day before the VS Fashion Show, she added that she loves her cheat days as well.

“I’m going to eat pasta right now,” she says after wrapping up her fitting at the Victoria’s Secret headquarters. “If you want to have a piece of bread, go have a piece of bread.”

Fans can rest assured as Bella states she isn’t starving herself to keep her thin figure.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]