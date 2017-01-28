‘GoT’s Emilia Clarke To Star In U.S. Remake Of ‘The Beauty Inside,’ Fox 2000 Wins Bidding War For $2M

The blockbuster Korean romantic comedy movie The Beauty Inside finally gets its U.S. remake as Fox 2000 closed a whopping $2 million deal for the film’s rights. The reboot will star Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

According to Deadline, Fox 2000 ended up victorious in a fierce bidding war against five movie giants – Universal, Sony, STX, Lionsgate, and New Line. The studio also tapped The Fault In Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Adding hype to the upcoming reboot of The BeautyInside is the casting of Emilia Clarke who also wowed fans with her performance in Me Before You. Emilia will play the role of a woman who falls in love with a man who wakes up every day in a different body.

Based on its Korean version, The Beauty Inside depicts the life of a man named Kim Woo Jin who faces a body-switching disorder – a peculiar situation of waking up in a different body on a daily basis. In the movie, Kim Woo Jin wakes up as a man, a woman, an old lady, a child and even a foreigner. Apparently, he inherited his condition from his father who also possessed the same gift.

He then fell in love with a woman named Yi Soo. The two tried their best to make things for work for them. Despite the odd and difficult circumstances, Kim Woo Jin finds his way back to Yi Soo.

“I’ll find you before you find me”

Fans of both Emilia and the movie itself anticipate how the 30-year-old actress will deliver Yi Soo’s character, especially since The Beauty Inside was able to get positive remarks not only in Korea but in other foreign countries as well. In fact, the movie was released in 11 Asian countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines. The movie was also shown at selected theaters in North America including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

Considering Emilia’s outstanding performance as an actress both on TV and in movies, portraying her role in The Beauty Inside is definitely something to look forward to.

Well a cuppa tea with @baftala leaves me feeling all Rosie… The best crew in the bizzzzzzzzz @kateleemakeup @hairbyadir @petraflannery praise you!????❤️???? A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on Sep 17, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

Interestingly, the movie was actually based on an American social film under the same title, The Beauty Inside. Drake Doremus directed the film and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding New Approach to an Original Daytime Program or Series in 2013. Meanwhile, the Korean version also nabbed major awards including Best New Director for Baek Jong-Yul in the 52nd Daejong Film Awards and Best Editing at the 36th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

This is not the first a Korean film gets a U.S. remake. In 2008, the hit Korean romantic comedy flick My Sassy Girl was adapted in the U.S. starring Elisha Cuthbert and Jesse Bradford. The following year, 2009, the K-Horror film A Tale of Two Sisters landed an American remake called The Uninvited. And in 2013, the hit mystery thriller film Oldboy was reimagined featuring Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, and Sharlto Copley.

Great Movie ???? #TheBeautyInside A photo posted by @luvsephie_a on Dec 14, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

So far, no further information has been revealed about The Beauty Inside U.S. remake as it is currently in its early stages. For now, check out the trailer from the Korean version of the film.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner]