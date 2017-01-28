Alicia Vikander Says She’s ‘Pumping Iron’ For Lara Croft Role, And Why She Was Brought To The ‘Light Between Oceans’ Set Blindfolded

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender may be madly in love with one another, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be shouting from the rooftops about it, according to People magazine. The lovebirds are currently promoting their new film together, but it’s still impossible to get them to talk about their romance.

But here a little snippet that provides confirmation that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender can’t imagine their lives without one another. In a behind-the-scenes clip from The Light Between Oceans, the lovebirds are seen enjoying each other’s company.

In the clip, Alicia Vikander and the Assassin’s Creed actor clearly put their chemistry on display. And director Derek Cianfrance admits that he couldn’t be happier about the casting, as he was looking for two people who would make the audience believe in their romance.

So when the infamously private pair set down to give an interview to the Irish Examiner, it didn’t come as a surprise that the two dodged questions about their romance. But what gives Alicia Vikander and Fassbender away is that they clearly enjoy each other’s company, more than just two regular co-stars.

During the interview, Alicia Vikander opened up about her intense training to play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider film. The 28-year-old Swedish actress revealed that she is “pumping iron” at the moment to get ready for the shoot.

Alicia Vikander also revealed that she had started preparations in October, 2016, and added that filming was set to begin this month.

The lovely Alicia Vikander will be taking on the role of Lara Croft in the new 'TOMB RAIDER' it will begin shooting in January 2017 pic.twitter.com/0PzweMbHSp — Paul Allen (@PaulAnthony73) December 23, 2016

Since many actors often compare shooting action scenes to learning dance routines, the actress says she hopes her background in ballet will be of great help.

“I hope so, because there’s a lot of choreography to learn. I hope I’ll be able to do some of the moves.”

Alicia Vikander’s beau, meanwhile, admits that he needed to be persuaded by the director to throw himself into the project. That’s because Fassbender is not a fan of living 24/7 on the set. Especially when it’s living in a remote part of New Zealand.

Instead, Fassbender, who fell in love with Alicia Vikander on the set of The Light Between Oceans, prefers when he has full control over his space and time.

The film, which was released in early September, 2016, and stars Alicia Vikander and Fassbender, is based on the novel written by ML Stedman. The author’s 2012 novel became such a hit it has been translated into more than 35 languages.

The film centers around two characters, Tom (Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander), who live in a lighthouse. After a few fruitless attempts to start a family, the two discover a godsend in a rowing boat that washes ashore.

On that boat, Alicia Vikander and Fassbender’s characters discover a dead man and a baby girl, who is still alive. The two are faced with a tough decision: to send the baby girl to an orphanage or to accept her as a godsend and raise her as their own child.

Alicia Vikander described her The Light Between Oceans character as a “very strong” but at the same time “naive” and “vulnerable” woman. The actress is best known for her roles in 2012’s Anna Karenina, her Oscar-winning role in 2016’s The Danish Girl, as well as Ex Machina.

“Like Tom, she’s been through trauma and felt a great loss, yet somehow she still has this beautiful spark and so much fire, and that’s why Tom gets thrown by her.”

Alicia Vikander also added that Isabel is a woman who follows her impulses without knowing where they might lead her. Although her character has a “tough journey” in the film, the actress admits that she was drawn by her “willpower” and “strength of spirit.”

E! News had an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the making of The Light Between Oceans, and discovered the extent of Alicia Vikander’s character’s vulnerability.

The film’s director, Derek Cianfrance, was so intent on capturing the raw emotion of Vikander’s character that she initially was not allowed on set until everything was ready. Fassbender had already spent a week on Janus Rock before Vikander was brought to the set, and even then she was blindfolded.

1. Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. pic.twitter.com/GgDGdUX0aJ — Scarlett Johansson (@tasharowmanoff) December 15, 2016

The film crew then followed the actress around, filming her for 45 minutes as she genuinely explored the island for the first time. It was for that reason that E! News asserted that “Vikander’s vulnerability produces one of the most sweeping cinematic moments of 2016.”

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]