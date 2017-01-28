Sylvester Stallone’s Advice For His Daughters Prior To Their Appearance As Miss Golden Globes — Plus, Actor Throws Around Ideas For ‘Creed 2’ Plot And Cast

Sylvester Stallone is famous for playing a heavyweight macho character in male-dominated action thrillers like Rambo, Rocky, Cop Land, The Expendables, and Demolition Man. Even when he was featured as a voice actor in the animated film Antz, Stallone lent his voice to a soldier ant by the name of Corporal Weaver.

Much of the Rocky actor’s macho-man image can be attributed to his muscular physique that he has maintained throughout the course of his career, and now, even at 70 years old, Sylvester Stallone is seen maintaining the same physique that he showed off with pride in his 20s and 30s.

As such, Sylvester Stallone has become an inspiration for many actors around the world who wish to develop their muscles and who seek to maintain an impressive physique well into middle age and beyond. By all accounts, the number of young, aspiring Hollywood actors who follow the Rambo‘s star’s workout regime and diet plan with dedication continues to grow.

In his personal life, Sylvester Stallone has a personality that is vastly different from his on-screen personas. Stallone is a family-oriented man who doesn’t exhibit a macho personality while interacting with female-dominated household. He is a lovable father who shares an adorable relationship with Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, his three daughters who together served as 2017’s Miss Golden Globes earlier this month. E! reported that the Stallone sisters have created history by being the first siblings who have jointly shared the coveted award.

Both the Miss Golden Globe and the Mister Golden Globe awards are usually given to upcoming celebrities whose parents have already achieved success in Hollywood. In 2016, Sylvester Stallone won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Creed, and shortly after was given the news that his three daughters had been jointly chosen to act as Miss Golden Globe.

According to Us Weekly, Sistine Stallone admitted that “it was a party in the Stallone house” when they were given the news; however, she and her sisters initially thought that their father was preparing to give them some bad news instead.

“We were all sitting in the family room and my dad called us in as if we were going to get some tragic news. I was like, ‘Oh, God, someone died!’ We were ready to take it, like, holding each other’s hand, like, oh, God, who died, something sad is happening. But he said, ‘I got the call, you’re going to be Miss Golden Globes’ and we freaked out! My mom blasted the music, dogs were barking and we were dancing!”

Sylvester Stallone has never been domineering while relating to his daughters and has allowed them to follow their own passion while choosing their careers. Sophia is studying at the University of Southern California, while Sistine is striving to establish herself in the fashion world. It seems that Sylvester Stallone’s second daughter would love nothing more than to follow in her mother’s footsteps because Jennifer Flavin is a former model. Vogue has already mentioned that Sistine is an upcoming model who has tremendous potential to achieve success in the field.

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and their daughters arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California 20170108 pic.twitter.com/opGsEJ7Z1Z — Padchaploy (@padchaploy) January 11, 2017

Sylvester Stallone’s youngest daughter Sophia has shown a brave spirit, participating in sports despite the heart surgery that she underwent in 2012. According to People magazine, Sylvester Stallone appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave his wife Jennifer Flavin all of the credit for raising their three fantastic children.

“I basically just keep my mouth shut and don’t cause waves. Again, she’s fantastic, but it’s all women. Women rule. Even the dogs, they’re female and the one male’s been neutered.”

Even though Sylvester Stallone modestly credited his wife for their children’s success, no one can deny the fact that Sylvester Stallone himself has been a role model to his daughters. The world-famous actor achieved his success by overcoming the challenges he faced after being born with a muscular deformity known as Bell’s palsy, which affected not only his facial muscles but also his speech.

And when it came time for his three daughters to take to the red carpet and the stage at this year’s Golden Globe awards, Sylvester Stallone saw his opportunity to shine. Us Weekly reported that the Rocky actor made sure his daughters were well prepared in advance of the awards ceremony on January 8. While both of their parents advise the three girls to “have fun,” Scarlet was given more specific advice from her father.

“My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture, don’t fall. He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn’t want me to fall!”

Sister act: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s daughters take on Miss Golden Globe https://t.co/BCddvfj79P pic.twitter.com/wnXRS1lGHJ — L.A. Times Image (@latimesimage) January 5, 2017

It will be a long time before Sylvester Stallone announces his retirement, as the actor is reportedly throwing around ideas for Creed 2, the sequel to 2016’s Creed. Creed was a spin-off film from the Rocky film series and proved that Sylvester Stallone still has what it takes to create a Hollywood blockbuster.

The New York Daily News reported that the infamous character Apollo Creed could even return for Creed 2, although it would inevitably involve time jumps given that Apollo Creed died prior to the storyline that takes place in the original Creed.

Recently, singer Demi Lovato tested her boxing skills in a friendly game against the Rocky actor at West Hollywood’s Unbreakable Performance Center. Much to his fans’ surprise, Stallone, who immortalized Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film series, was knocked down by Lovato in the quick match.

Just knocking out Rocky (@officialslystallone) easy day at @unbreakableperformance.. #nobigdeal #boxingLEGEND #thenewcreed #ROXYBALBOA #Rockysdaughter #unthinkableatunbreakable A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 2, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

According to People magazine, Stallone’s Instagram post suggested that Demi Lovato could very well play Rocky’s daughter in the next Rocky film.

Rocky gets knocked out by his long-lost daughter, Roxana … Starring Demi Lovato @ddlovato. The Unthinkable At Unbreakable @unbreakableperformance #boxing #rocky #gym #upsetofthecentury #rocky8 A video posted by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Nov 2, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT

“Rocky gets knocked out by his long-lost daughter, Roxana… Starring Demi Lovato.”

