Chinese New Year 2017: Find All The Best Greetings To Ring In The New Year, Plus What Animal Represents 2017

Chinese New Year 2017 has arrived, and anyone looking for the right greeting or information about what animal represents this year can find everything they need right here.

The biggest event in the Chinese calendar starts on January 28, when the world celebrates the turning of the calendar. While the rest of the world celebrates the New Year as the page turns from December 31 to January 1, in the Chinese calendar the New Year is a moving holiday with celebrations that stretch for two weeks.

And though the Chinese New Year 2017 is predominantly a Chinese holiday, there are celebrations all over the globe.

There will be huge celebrations in London, the U.K.’s Sun noted.

“London’s Chinese New Year event attracts around 700,000 people – making it the biggest event outside of Asia. “This year, the capital’s free-to-attend celebrations take place on Sunday January 29 – between 10am and 6pm – in Trafalgar Square, Chinatown and the West End.”

The biggest celebrations, quite obviously, are in China. The Sun reported that the Beijing Railway was clogged with tens of thousands of travelers ahead of the holiday as they headed out to spend time with family and celebrate. Some people event spent days trying to get a seat on public transportation, the report noted.

One man, Qi Xi, told the news outlet that he was lucky enough to find a train that will take him to his hometown in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

“My co-worker who’s from Harbin still hasn’t been able to buy a train ticket and doesn’t know how else to get home, so he might just not go back at all this year,” Qi said.

Close to 1 billion people are expected to be traveling in China for New Year celebrations, the report noted.

Chinese New Year 2017 greetings

If you’re looking to share a greeting for Chinese New Year 2017, there will be plenty to choose from. The Chinese culture is known for its warm greetings and thoughtful sayings, plus sharing them on Facebook or WhatsApp gives you a chance to practice your Mandarin.

Here are some popular Chinese New Year 2017 greetings (via Dig Mandarin):

Gōnghè xīnnián — A Happy New Year to you.

Gōng hè xīn xǐ — Good luck in the year ahead!

Suì suì píng’ān — Peace all year round

Nián nián yǒu yú — Wishing you prosperity every year

Yuàn xīnnián de zhúguāng dài gěi nǐ xiánghé yǔ xǐyuè, zhù nǐ xīnnián chōngmǎn ài — May the glow of New Year candle fill your heart with peace and pleasure and make your New Year bright. Have a love filled New Year!

Xīnnián shì zhèyàng měihǎo de shíguāng: Lú huǒ xióngxióng, huā er fēnfāng, chúnjiǔ piāo xiāng, yīnyīn zhùfú, měihǎo huíyì, ēn’ài rì xīn. Jíbiàn méiyǒu yīqiè, zhǐyào yǒu ài biàn zú yǐ — New Year should be a time of banked-up fines, the scent of flowers and wine, good talk, good memories and loyalties renewed. But if all else is lacking – love will do.

What animal is it for Chinese New Year 2017?

This will be the Year of the Rooster, and the Telegraph noted that people born in this year are characterized as honest, intelligent, and confident — although sometimes a bit moody.

“The general image of people in this zodiac sign is of always being hardworking, resourceful, confident and talented. In addition, their active, talkative and engaging ways make them popular with people. They are happiest when they are in company, enjoying the spotlight. Although they were born with enviable skills, they still have several shortcomings, such as being seen as vain and arrogant and a tendency to brag about their achievements.”



More information on the Chinese Zodiac signs can be found here. And those looking for some more Chinese New Year 2017 greetings to share can find a complete list here.

[Image by VCG/VCG via Getty Images]