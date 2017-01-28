Kristen Stewart To Dump Stella Maxwell For Chloe Grace Moretz?

Kristen Stewart may have a new love interest as she was spotted hanging out with Chloe Grace Moretz in Los Feliz. The 26-year-old actress looked like a rock star in her black tee, pants, and jacket while the teen star looked laid back in her sweatpants and oversized jacket. According to Hollywood Life, the two have been spotted together for the second day in a row which looks like the beginning of a new friendship.

However, their recent outings sparked rumors that Stewart has dumped Stella Maxwell for Moretz — or if not she’s on the verge of doing that. The Twilight star has been jumping from one relationship to another for months now. Fans were shocked when she broke up with Alicia Cargile after letting the whole world know how much she loves her.

“I think also right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” she confessed to Elle UK. We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.'”

This was also the first time that Kristen Stewart admitted that she’s a lesbian. She talked about the difficulties she experienced while dating Robert Pattinson because everything was trivialized and they were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book.

“‘You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that,” Stewart said. “But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.'”

After dumping Alicia Cargile for St. Vincent last summer, Kristen started going out with Stella Maxwell. The supermodel used to date Miley Cyrus but the singer reunited with her former fiance Liam Hemsworth and they are now reportedly engaged again.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and the Cafe Society star never confirmed their relationship, but recent photos obtained by Independent IE proved that they are more than just friends. Stewart and Maxwell were caught kissing at the Milan Airport. Kristen reportedly had a quick vacation in Italy because her 26-year-old Belgian girlfriend walked the runway for the Men’s Fashion Week.

A few days after Kristen and Stella heat up Italy, the award-winning actress had been spending more time with Chloe. The two met on set of Clouds of Sils Maria back in 2014 and since then have become close friends. During an interview with E! News, the 19-year-old actress expressed her admiration for Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend.

“I love Kristen,” Chloe said. “She’s actually a friend of mine. She’s absolutely the greatest girl.”

Just like Stewart, The 5th Wave star also came out from a high-profile relationship. She started dating Brooklyn Beckham, who is the son of power couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, in 2014 but they only confirmed their romance in May 2016.

“Well, we’ve been off and on together for a couple of years now, and we just kind of made it official,” Moretz said during an appearance at The Talk. “We were always running from paparazzi and running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, ‘You know what? It’s affecting our relationship.'”

Ever since Chloe and Brooklyn made their relationship official, the two have been sharing cute photos together on social media. However, Page Six reported that the two had split up but their reps didn’t comment on the breakup. According to their sources, the two were in the same city but didn’t spend time together. Her last post of them together was during the Teen Choice Awards on July 2016.

Thank you to all my fans who nominated me and voted for me to win!!! @teenchoicefox #teenchoice #choicecomedyactress A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 31, 2016 at 8:07pm PDT

Despite the alleged breakup, Chloe Moretz seems to still have feelings for Brooklyn Beckham because she hasn’t deleted their photos together on Instagram. This could also dispel the rumors that Kristen Stewart had dumped Stella Maxwell for her.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]