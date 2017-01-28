Jill Duggar Gets Fooled By Misleading Anti-Abortion Video, Marches In Front Of Local Planned Parenthood

Jill Duggar so strongly supports Donald Trump’s plan to defund Planned Parenthood that she’s spreading false information in an attempt to smear the women’s healthcare provider.

On Wednesday, Jill Duggar retweeted a video shared by her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard Byrum. Cathy claimed that the video is evidence that Planned Parenthood only performs abortions.

“So ther [sic] you have it…no prenatal care, only abortions, in their own words,” Cathy tweeted.

The video that Jill wanted her own Twitter followers to see was an “undercover investigation” aiming to prove that Planned Parenthood has been lying to women about the services that it provides. However, a few Twitter users quickly proved that the organization has been doing no such thing by directing Jill Duggar and Cathy Dillard to a Snopes article about the misleading video. It’s the creation of Live Action, an anti-abortion group that has been calling Planned Parenthood locations across the nation and asking them if they provide prenatal services.

As Snopes points out, the Live Action video begins with a few out-of-context quotes from Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. They make it seem like the women’s health organization places a heavy emphasis on its prenatal services. These audio snippets are followed by recordings of phone calls with various Planned Parenthood employees who deny that their locations provide prenatal services. It’s true that all Planned Parenthood locations don’t provide prenatal services, but the organization does not try to mislead women into believing that this is its focus.

“Although Planned Parenthood does provide prenatal care services, those services are not a primary part of their operation. According to organization’s annual report for 2014-2015, they only provided 17,419 instances of prenatal care services (compared to 3,533,522 STD tests and 323,999 abortions.) Live Action offered no evidence that Planned Parenthood lied about these numbers, or that Planned Parenthood claimed they provide prenatal care services at all of their health centers.”

Jill Duggar’s mother-in-law was also being misleading by claiming that Planned Parenthood only provides abortions. As New York Magazine reports, the organization’s most popular service is STI/STD testing and treatment, which accounts for 45 percent of its services. Contraceptive access comes in second at 31 percent, with abortion finishing far down the list at just 3 percent. Planned Parenthood provides more potentially life-saving cancer screenings than it does abortions, and it’s important to point out that abortions are not performed at all Planned Parenthood locations.

However, statistics haven’t stopped President Donald Trump, Jill Duggar, and other anti-abortion activists from fighting to defund Planned Parenthood. As SheKnows reports, Jill’s church recently took part in an anti-abortion march that ended at a Fayetteville, Arkansas, Planned Parenthood. The healthcare center was closed at the time the march took place, so Jill was not able to confront women using its services.

This week is the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and we mourn those nearly 60 million people who have lost their lives to abortion. Even sadder is that these executions are still perfectly legal according to man's law and will continue to remain so if people don't stand up for righteousness' sake! #overturnroevwade #marchforlife A photo posted by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Jill Duggar shared an Instagram post about the march, and many of her followers criticized her for taking part in the event. Many of them wanted to know why the Duggars seem to believe that being “pro-life” means solely focusing on what happens to fetuses. Members of the reality TV family often share their anti-abortion views, but they rarely post anything about helping suffering children or struggling mothers. Some of Jill Duggar’s followers argued that the Duggars are pro-birth, not pro-life.

“Afterwards will you be taking donations to a women’s shelters or girls who get kicked out of their homes for getting pregnant out of wedlock? Or buying diapers and formula for infants in foster care whose mothers gave them up after birth?” one of her followers wrote. “I understand that you are anti abortion and pro birth, but to truly be pro life you need to go a step further and actually support the two lives that leave the delivery room with more than just your prayers.”

Others argued that Planned Parenthood actually helps prevent abortions by providing women with affordable contraceptives.

“Planned Parenthood provides more than abortions…it provides birth control so people don’t have to choose abortion.”

One commenter even compared Planned Parenthood to Jill Duggar’s older brother, Josh.

“Imagine the public was narrow minded and only judged your family based on one event that occurred such as your brother’s mistakes… abortions are one thing that occur at planned parenthood so perhaps you should look at the big picture of what they do,” the commenter wrote.

As E! News reports, Jill and her sister Jessa defended Josh Duggar after it was revealed that he had sexually molested both of them as a teenager.

Most Americans don’t agree with Jill Duggar and Donald Trump’s views on abortion and Planned Parenthood. According to Politico, a recent Quinnipiac University poll shows that 62 percent of Americans are against defunding Planned Parenthood, and 70 percent agree with the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a legal right.

