Justin Bieber Is On Taylor Swift’s Mind — Swift’s Real Feelings About Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Bella Hadid Love Triangle Emerge

Many people have wondered if Taylor Swift is feeling torn between her good friends Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez as the love triangle between Bella Hadid, Selena and the Weeknd continues to make headlines.

Some outlets have claimed that Gomez and The Weeknd first flirted and may even have hooked up at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret show where Selena was performing. The Weeknd was still dating Bella Hadid at the time.

Just this week, Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, reportedly vowed to take revenge on both Selena and The Weeknd if it emerges that The Weeknd cheated on Bella with Selena in 2015.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were dating for two years. Shortly after they broke up, photographs showing Selena Gomez and The Weeknd doing a PDA were flashed around the world.

Bella Hadid was said to be so jealous that she unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Reports soon emerged saying that the Weeknd treats Gomez “like a queen” and that he spent $20k on Selena during one date.

Bella, Gigi and Selena are all members of the Taylor Swift girl squad. Reports from last week claimed that Taylor Swift would not be getting involved in the drama, and would not be taking sides, because Taylor values her ability to get along with everybody.

Now, Hollywood Life is reporting that Taylor Swift may have backpedaled on this. A new report claims that Taylor Swift has some pretty strong feelings about the romance between Selena and The Weeknd — and it involves Justin Bieber.

Taylor Swift is said to be “supporting Selena” during the love triangle — something that may not sit well with fuming sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Intriguingly, Taylor Swift also hinted that she may not particularly like The Weeknd.

Taylor compared Selena’s new romance with The Weeknd to Selena’s previous romance with Justin Bieber.

Swift apparently said that she supported Selena while Selena was with Justin, even though she didn’t really like Bieber. Taylor said that she will now be doing much the same thing as Selena carries on her romance with The Weeknd.

Has Taylor Swift just delivered a subtle jab to Selena’s new man, The Weeknd?

“Taylor supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd.”

Taylor Swift definitely sounds a little ambivalent about the whole thing.

Could this be motivated by Swift’s own jealousy of The Weeknd and his recent successes? Or perhaps by loyalty to the Hadid sisters?

It’s also possible that Taylor Swift is wary of Selena’s new partner because she has seen BFF Selena Gomez get hurt so many times.

Taylor Swift reportedly advised Selena to get away from Justin Bieber many times during Bieber and Gomez’s fraught, long-term on-off relationship. Taylor Swift was the friend Selena confided in over and over again whenever Selena felt hurt by Justin, who was accused of “jerking her around,” according to reports.

Many also accused Taylor Swift of meddling in the Selena/Justin Bieber relationship, saying Taylor Swift should stay out of it and it’s none of her business.

A source told Hollywood Life today that Taylor wants Selena to know that there will be “no weirdness” now that Selena has a new boyfriend.

“Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.”

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are “clearly infatuated with each other,” according to the report.

TMZ reports that Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel) traveled to Venice, Italy, together on January 27.

The new couple has reportedly been visiting some art galleries. The mag states that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be getting serious and a source spotted them kissing as they exited a gallery.

“Seems like things are getting serious, our source says they even kissed in public… as they were boarding an employee elevator to make their exit.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]