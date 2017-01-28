Malia Obama Boldly Defies Donald Trump, Joins DAPL Protests

Malia Obama seems to have picked up where her famous father, former president Barack Obama, left off on the national political stage. Although Malia Obama was not at Standing Rock when she did it, she did join in on the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) at the Sundance Film Festival.

The DAPL protest has been a hot button issue in the headlines for many months now and it has gotten the attention of some big name celebrities as well. Although Malia Obama is not the first big name to stand with the DAPL protestors, she has been praised for her bold defiance of current president, Donald Trump, by taking an early stand on the issue and lending her star power to the cause.

Malia Obama Takes On Trump: Former First Daughter Is Standing With Standing Rock Protesting ILLEGAL Pipeline https://t.co/5oiT2FTaAF — Lakota Country Times (@Lakota_Timez) January 27, 2017

Shailene Woodley spoke with Democracy Now! about Malia Obama coming out to protest the DAPL and she had nothing but praise for the former first daughter.

“It was amazing to see Malia [Obama]. I saw her last night when we did the event with Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there,” Shailene Woodley told Democracy Now!. “Also, to witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

But when Shailene Woodley was pressed about whether Malia’s dad, Barack Obama, could have done more to stop the DAPL project, she did not have much insight about whether or not he had the means to.

“I don’t know what obstacles that man (Barack Obama) was up against. I don’t know what resistance he was up against,” Shailene Woodley said. “And so, obviously, again, as a citizen, I would love to say, yes, I wish he had stopped this in 2014, when it was originally proposed to the tribe and when the Army Corps of Engineers originally ignored the tribes — actually, you know, according to law, they were meant to meet with the tribe multiple times, and that didn’t happen. So, in 2014, I wish Obama had done something, but I don’t know, actually, that he could have. So, it’s kind of a — it’s hearsay for me.”

Under Obama, the DAPL was officially rerouted after being denied permits. But under Donald Trump, it is hard to say if the DAPL will continue through Native American lands as a result of his recent executive orders.

But Malia Obama opted for a less than luxurious vacation following the departure from the White House by her family. Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House following their run as president and first lady, and went on vacation in the Caribbean, according to New York Daily News.

Malia Obama, who is now 18-years-old and about to start life on her own, decided to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday instead of going to the Caribbean with her parents. Malia Obama was doing this ahead of her upcoming internship for legendary Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, which starts in February.

Malia Obama takes on Trump: Former first daughter protest pipeline https://t.co/k3M9hZ7jjs — Jacqueline Keeler (@jfkeeler) January 28, 2017

The DAPL has reemerged on the national scene as a major issue following the executive orders issued by Donald Trump. There is also an inherent value to the protests with the inclusion of Malia Obama now that her father is not the president and his successor has essentially reversed any good that Obama did during the twilight of his presidency.

It is unclear at this time if Malia Obama will be taking up any other causes on the national political stage, but this action so soon after her departure from the White House indicates she is wasting no time.

[Featured Image by Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images]