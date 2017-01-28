Jennifer Lopez On Balancing Motherhood And Her Career: ‘It Was Crazy’

Becoming a single mother wasn’t something that Jennifer Lopez just stepped into and took control of as easily as she does so with new career projects. Instead, Jennifer reveals there has been much trial and error in discovering what works best for her and for her 8-year-old twins, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz. While Lopez gives her full 100 percent in everything she does, from acting and singing, to parenting, the Shades of Blue producer and star reveals she has fumbled the ball more than once in establishing good, healthy eating habits with her kids.

Jennifer Lopez Made The Mistake Of Letting David And Emme Plan The Meals

It seems Jennifer is always on the go and this past week was no different, as E! News revealed that Lopez recently joined Giuseppe Zanotti for their joint shoe capsule collection debut at the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus location. During the event, the Shades of Blue boss was asked how she juggles parenting, along with so many different entertainment projects and now a new venture into fashion design.

Lopez reveals that she does get overwhelmed from time to time, and occasionally, that causes her to err as a parent.

“I came in from my first two appointments and I had to start getting ready for this and when I left, [my kids] were eating hot dogs and I was like okay, I’m going to let that go,” Jennifer says. “And then I got back and they suggested tacos for dinner and I said no! We’re going to do chicken breasts. We’re going to make a cobb salad. You can have a little bread and butter but come on.”

Lopez admits she sometimes feels like her twins are a little too smart for their own good. For instance, David and Emme have learned that they can get away with sneaking more junk food, when Lopez has a busier work schedule.

“Let’s be serious here. Just because I’m working today doesn’t mean it’s taco, pizza, hot dog day,” says Lopez. “It was crazy… I just try to do the best that I can.”

Shades Of Blue Star Jennifer Lopez Names A Shoe After Her Daughter, Emme

The star’s new shoe collection, Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, is available at Neiman Marcus, and as Entertainment Tonight discovered, Ms. Lopez honored her daughter by naming one brand in that collection after her. When asked if there was a special thought behind naming the shoe after her daughter, Lopez revealed that many of the shoes in her new collection are named after the women in her family. She says the stability and reliability of family has always helped to keep her strong in the face of adversity, so she wanted to acknowledge that in her line of shoes.

For Emme, Lopez and Giuseppe designed a pink python-printed gladiator sandal, which Jennifer feels perfectly captures her 8-year-old daughter’s personality.

“She’s soft and fierce, you know what I mean? She is like, the combination of everything good in this world,” Lopez explained. “So is this shoe!”

Music fans need not worry that Jennifer’s new fashion design interests might take away from her other plans. Lopez is still moving forward on her Spanish language album and the singer has teased a forthcoming single to be released from that album. Lopez expects singles to be released within “the next couple of months” and Jennifer added that she just finished recording that single, during a recent visit to her Miami studio.

“We hope to have a single out [soon]. I finished it this weekend down in Miami,” teased Lopez. “I finished my part, now they’re producing the rest of it. Now the real work begins for them. I did all the vocals already, so we’ll see.”

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]