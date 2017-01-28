Rasheeda From ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ Responds After Joseline Hernandez Shades Kirk Frost On ‘The Real’

Joseline Hernandez has been co-hosting on The Real all week. The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star has been gossiping about many people from her VH1 reality show but Rasheeda, who is mixed up in a cheating scandal with her husband Kirk Frost, isn’t amused that the Puerto Rican princess has been talking about her on TV.

News broke earlier in the week that Kirk Frost’s baby mama Jasmine Washington is suing him for child support. As details about Kirk’s alleged mistress have begun to go public, Rasheeda has stayed quiet about Kirk, Jasmine and their supposed new baby boy.

During a segment on The Real, Joseline Hernandez took a moment to speak about Kirk Frost’s baby scandal, claiming that his relationship with Rasheeda, or at least their happiness, is fake.

“This is what I say about people that’s doing reality TV,” Joseline told her fellow co-hosts. “Don’t come in there faking it. Cause guess what? It always come out in the light. You showing to the world ‘Oh we perfect.’ The word is that he do got a baby and it’s not from Rasheeda. It’s from some ex-stripper.”

Well, first things first, who is Joseline Hernandez to talk about anybody faking anything on reality TV? It was during her deposition in the lawsuit against her for dragging Benzino’s ex-fiance Althea Heart during the Season 3 reunion show that she tried to convince everyone that the whole thing was staged and fake.

Rasheeda didn’t actually bring that up though and instead, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star has been doing a bit of vague posting but fans know what she’s talking about. Rasheeda posted a meme on Instagram that reads, “People will have your name in everything but a prayer.”

Rasheeda didn’t caption the photo except with a hashtag indicating that it was a repost. So far, this is the only public response that the rapper-turned-reality TV star has made about the current Kirk Frost cheating scandal.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kirk is being taken to court to prove paternity and establish child support for a child that his alleged side chick Jasmine Washington gave birth to last year. Jasmine claims that she and Kirk were doing pretty good until Halloween when she broke up with the reality star.

Up to that point, Washington claims that she was receiving a living allowance and driving a car that Kirk had given her. Once she broke up with him, Kirk’s alleged baby mama says she was cut off with no income to support herself because she quit her job at Kirk’s request.

According to Starcasm, Jasmine Washington is only half of Kirk Frost’s problem because he might actually have another baby on the way and that one isn’t Rasheeda’s either. This time, there are rumors that Kirk has another baby mama pregnant as of this writing and that both women will be featured on Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

Apparently, Rasheeda didn’t even know about all the side projects that Kirk Frost had going on until Season 6 started filming. It has been reported that Karlie Redd spills the beans when she and Rasheeda are in the middle of a fight.

This isn’t the first time Kirk Frost cheated on Rasheeda and now Kirk possibly has two more kids with women who aren’t his wife. The drama will definitely be a draw for Love and Hip Hop Season 6 but is Rasheeda really going to keep keeping Kirk? Many fans are urging her to divorce Kirk and move on with her life. It seems like everybody has an opinion about the current Rasheeda and Kirk marriage crisis and even Joseline Hernandez is weighing in.

