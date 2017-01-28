WWE Rumors: ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Results Spoilers For Championship Match Winners Revealed By Sportsbook?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumors are reaching a frenzy as this weekend’s big match is coming up involving 30 competitors trying to become the big winner. While that particular match has been the focus of a lot of speculation heading towards Sunday’s pay-per-view in Houston, Texas, there have also been questions raised over who will win in the various championship matches. Could both John Cena and Roman Reigns walk out as the WWE World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champions on the same evening? Could there actually be three new champions leaving Houston? One sportsbook’s match odds may give early Royal Rumble results spoilers rumors about who Sunday’s big winners and losers will be for titles that are on the line.

As WWE Leaks reported on Thursday, Royal Rumble match odds recently opened to indicate who will likely win in the four championship matches at Sunday’s pay-per-view. At Sunday’s event in Texas, Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, while Rich Swann will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Neville. As fans have seen over the past year or so, Charlotte Flair doesn’t lose at pay-per-views and that includes when defending the championship.

The current Raw Women’s champ first opened as a -420 favorite to retain her title at the event with Bayley a +300 underdog. The odds have jumped up for Charlotte since then to -1700. That probably means if Bayley is going to win the title, she is either going to do it on an episode of Monday Night Raw or at the “grandest stage of them all,” WrestleMania 33.

In terms of the WWE Cruiserweight matchup, Rich Swann has been a worthy champion for a bit of time, succeeding TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick. Unfortunately, his time may be short as the champ, as Neville is now considered a whopping -1700 favorite to win the match. Swann opened as a +250 underdog to win the bout and is now at +800, so Neville could soon back up those earlier claims that he is the “King” of the Cruiserweight division now. It’s certainly something that could help generate even more interest in the division for Raw and 205 Live going forward.

That leads to the two bigger championship matches on the Royal Rumble PPV card. In one match Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns with Chris Jericho hanging up above the ring in a shark cage. Kevin Owens is also a 2 to 5 favorite over Reigns (7/4) at the Paddy Power sportsbook odds. That would seem to indicate that as of this report, Owens is going to walk out as the new Universal Champion. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be Roman Reigns defending the title at WrestleMania 33. A title change could always come on a future episode of Raw.

Below are the latest odds from 5Dimes. These odds have changed up within the past few days, showing a bit of unpredictability in the betting market, particularly with Owens and Reigns, whereas the other three matches have held solid with the favorites in place.

Royal Rumble Championship Match Odds: (Updated)

Charlotte Flair -1700 vs. Bayley +800 (Women’s Championship)

Neville -1700 vs. Rich Swann +800 (Cruiserweight Championship)

Owens -210 vs. Reigns +160 (Universal Championship)

Styles +225 vs. Cena -305 (World Heavyweight Championship)

Will this be a milestone career win for John Cena on Sunday? Odds at Paddy Power as well as 5Dimes sportsbook odds are currently indicating it will be, as John Cena has a -305 price as the favorite to win the match on Sunday. AJ Styles is listed as a +225 underdog to retain his championship. Once again, these are close match odds similar to those that opened for the Universal Championship match, showing just how unpredictable things may be on Sunday.

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble match itself takes the cake when it comes to unpredictability, as there already have been a slew of different rumors about who might win the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match. Current speculation continues that a surprise entrant might even be the big winner of this year’s match, setting up a brand new feud going forward towards WrestleMania 33 in several months. If the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 championship match odds are any indication, that Rumble winner could be challenging either John Cena or Kevin Owens for a major title at WrestleMania in several months.

WWE fans, do you believe that John Cena and Roman Reigns will both leave Houston as the new champions on Sunday, or are the odds too close to call? Will either champion retain on Sunday? How about Charlotte Flair and Rich Swann in their Royal Rumble title matches?

