Drew Barrymore Admits She’s Still ‘Not Open’ To Dating

Drew Barrymore is continuing to rise as an actress and producer, starring in her latest project, Santa Clarita Diet, but the filmmaking star admits that her personal life isn’t nearly as easily navigated. Six months ago, Drew separated from Will Kopelman, but, even though that marriage has been dissolved, Barrymore admits that moving on has been a dubious task in itself. Ms. Barrymore opens up about the difficulties of rejoining the single life again and facing the daunting task of rejoining the world as a newly divorced woman. In speaking about her new life, Drew reveals that it has been more challenging than she had assumed.

Drew Barrymore Is Single, But Not Looking

People reports that an interview with Andy Cohen on a special edition of SiriusXM Town Hall led to Ms. Barrymore touching upon the subject of her life as a newly single woman, following her divorce and separation from Kopelman. Drew explained that she still isn’t feeling ready to take the plunge and jump back into the dating scene and, from the Santa Clarita Diet star’s words, it seems unlikely she’ll be dating again anytime soon.

“No, I’m not ready. I’m not open to it,” Barrymore says. “I’m just still in shock about everything. It’s going to take awhile.”

Even if she isn’t ready to get into the dating scene, Drew revealed that she will have an advantage, once she is ready to start looking for someone new. Unlike many celebrities rejoining the dating scene after years away, Barrymore says she’s familiar with the new scene, including the use of social media and online dating sites. Even though Drew doesn’t have any dating apps on her own phone, she admits to having looked over her girlfriends’ shoulders, while they were using the dating apps.

Drew also shared a little secret for those interested in dating a celebrity.

“By the way, if you want to date an actor or musician, they’re all on Raya,” Barrymore revealed. “It’s like looking through a SAG portfolio and going, ‘I want to date him.’ ”

Drew Barrymore Reveals How Santa Clarita Diet Helped Her Cope With Divorce

Barrymore, who stars as real estate agent (and zombie) Sheila Hammond in Santa Clarita Diet, revealed that her latest project came, just as she was trying to cope with divorce and, as US Weekly shares, the series combined with the stresses of divorced contributed to Drew’s sudden weight loss. Drew says she was able to identify with Sheila, because they were both dealing with sudden, drastic changes in their lives and learning how to restart new futures.

“It’s attitudinal. It’s empowerment. It’s confidence,” says Drew. “It’s all of these things that she’s lost in her life that I feel like I had sort of lost in my life. It was such a blessing to come alive with her. It really was so positive for me.”

Barrymore says she dropped 20 pounds, going from 144 to 124, and announces that her lighter weight has left her feeling much better, happier and healthier. For those curious to know just how the Santa Clarita Diet star managed to drop the weight, Drew credits Kimberly Snyder, though she says she added her own twist to the diet. Having no desire to go completely vegan, Ms. Barrymore says she added fish and chicken to the meals to give her body a protein boost.

“I’ve been very disciplined, and all I did was cry and dream about pizza,” confesses Ms. Barrymore. “I still am dreaming and crying about pizza.”

Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, and Thomas Crawford, begins streaming on Friday, February 3 on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]