No, Mariah Carey Is Not Engaged To Backup Dancer Bryan Tanaka [Debunked]

Mariah Carey has experienced a whirlwind year. From the point she became engaged to billionaire businessman James Packer last January to their split in late fall and the reveal of a surprising new romance with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, Carey has certainly kept fans and media members on their toes about what the diva has in store for her lavish life next.

Luckily, fans have been let into the world of the superstar a bit more thanks to her new docu-series Mariah’s World, which gives a glimpse behind the scenes of Carey’s world tour and her Vegas residency. It shows footage that allows fans to see how the relationship she and Packer had came to its demise, as well as shows the closeness between her and Bryan Tanaka, her backup dancer and now new beau.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are all smiles while holding hands in London (@LaineyGossip): https://t.co/WM3q0BBix0 pic.twitter.com/g0raNybqJz — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) January 17, 2017

Obviously, the new romance has ignited rumors around Mariah and the dancer, and a recent rumor started by Life & Style states that the pair are even engaged. Gossip Cop shares the details noted by a supposed source on the issue.

“‘That Was Fast! A Wedding For Mariah And Bryan,’ blares a headline from this week’s Life & Style, ‘Bryan and Mariah briefly talked about marriage on their romantic trip to Aspen in December,’ and then the backup dancer “showed [Carey] how serious he was by actually proposing a couple of weeks later.”

The source goes on to speak about the intentions that Carey has had when it comes to whom she marries, and material wealth has, according to the source, always been something that the star has seen as a must in a man.

“Mariah always thought she’d marry someone rich and famous, but she’s finally realizing the most important thing is kindness. Bryan will move heaven and earth for her, and that’s what she needs!”

GC has stated, however, that these new claims are absolutely false and that the tabloid has no basis for the claims. Tanaka and Carey are not engaged and the diva does not intend to marry any time soon. As noted, Life & Style has been called out for a number of other fabricated Carey stories, such as when they claimed that Mariah was putting on a fake British accent to sound more like a princess.

Mariah Carey Feels ”Bad” After James Packer Abruptly Leaves Her Tour on Mariah’s World: ”I Wish I Had More… https://t.co/tXpp8v0h4x — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2017

It is highly unlikely that Mariah would tie the knot with someone new so close to her split from James Packer. Although the billionaire dumped Carey, a recent episode of Mariah’s World shows that Carey was feeling very remorseful at the tail end of their romance about not being able to spend very much time with James. The Daily Mail highlighted the singer’s words from the episode which shows a more vulnerable side to the star.

“I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things.”

Carey then goes on to chat with her manager Stella about the anxiety she feels regarding her and James’ relationship due to not being able to make time for one another.

“I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities…I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

It wasn’t much longer before James Packer called their engagement off and walked away from the superstar, who has been extremely busy over the past year with her show, finishing up her world tour and performing her successful Vegas residency.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]